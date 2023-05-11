This new High Line bridge will make things easier for commuters

The New York High Line is getting a little makeover just in time for the summer rush, and the alterations will make things way easier for midtown commuters.

Dubbed the "High Line – Moynihan Train Hall Connector," a pair of interconnecting 600-foot-long bridges will be added to the existing High Line structure, moving east along 30th Street and then up along Dyer Avenue, through the Manhattan West public plaza and continuing to Ninth Avenue and the Moynihan Train Hall. That means that pedestrians will essentially be able to walk, unobstructed, all the way from the Meatpacking District straight to Penn Station using the elevated park.



The design is a collaboration between Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and James Corner Field Operations, who was a part of the original High Line design. The first phase of the extension, known as the Timber Bridge, was craned into place 25 feet above Dyer Avenue in May 2023. Built from a whopping 256,704 pounds of material, the Timber Bridge is made of sustainably sourced Alaskan yellow cedar which was imported from British Columbia.

The next phase of the connector bridges will be the Woodland Bridge, which will run along 30th Street and will fittingly be decked out with deep soil beds to house flowers, plants and large-scale trees. Basically, a “370-foot-long planter," per the High Line, the walkway of the Woodland connector will be perforated with open joints to allow rainwater to drip down to naturally water all of that gorgeous greenery.

Back when the project was first announced in September 2021, Governor Hochul said: "Despite the challenges and difficulties presented by COVID-19, New York continues to get things done—building boldly and ambitiously to leave a lasting legacy for future New Yorkers. The High Line’s connection to Moynihan Train Hall and other nearby attractions complements our investments in Midtown West, encourages better pedestrian access and provides New Yorkers with a truly one-of-a-kind experience. New York State remains steadfast in its commitment to building functional infrastructure that improves quality of life, promotes economic growth, and helps secure a greener Empire State."

Check out how the extensions will expand the High Line's footprint below, as well as a video of the Timber Bridge's craning: