This Queens bakery is making doughnut cannoli

Holy Donnoli! Just when you thought cannoli couldn't get any better, a Queens bakery is giving the classic confection the hybrid dessert treatment.

At Astoria's Vaccaro's Bakery, chef Vinny takes the Italian classic and turns it up to 11 by switching out the flaky fried pasty shell for a fluffy donut exterior. But the the self-professed Cake King of Queens doesn't stop there. Vaccaro's Bakery offers his $5 Donnoli glazed and dripping with OTT toppings, from classic chocolate chips to Oreo cookie bits, s'mores fixin's and even decadent candy-glazed bacon.

And just like the Cronut, the ice cream cupcake and other sugary mashups before them, the hashtag-worthy Donnoli is definitely ready for its close-up. Get yours at Vaccaro's Bakery on 28-05 Steinway Street in Astoria.

