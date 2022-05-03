New York
Timeout

The Ready Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of The Ready Rooftop Bar

This rooftop bar is offering $1 tacos for Cinco De Mayo

...and $5 margaritas!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Still looking for Cinco de Mayo plans? We've got you covered.

The Ready Rooftop Bar at the Moxy East Village on 11th Street is serving $1 tacos and $5 margaritas from 4pm to 6pm this Thursday. How awesome?

In addition to the delightful culinary offerings, we're sure you'll enjoy reveling in the casual-but-cool vibe that The Ready is known for, complete with stunning city views.

Although walk-ins are welcome, we do expect the destination to get packed on the beloved holiday so we suggest making a reservation to secure yourself a table right here.

Although endless $1 tacos washed down with relatively cheap margaritas are all we need on Cinco de Mayo, we'll probably also be ordering some delicacies off the venue's food menu. Chips and guacamole, of course, plus a crispy black truffle quesadilla and hot cheese nachos. We might also have to try the grande blueberry mojito cupcake because it sounds insanely delicious.

Before heading to The Ready, you might want to spend some time pre-gaming at Domino Park where, beginning 2pm on Thursday, The Margarita Mobile will be serving free margaritas, unlimited guacamole and chips through 7pm.

And if it's a more "classic" Mexican experience that you're after, consider making a reservation at one of the best Mexican restaurants in town. Feel free to also consult our Cinco de Mayo in NYC guide for some fun inspiration.

