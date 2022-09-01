New York
Serena Williams
Photograph: Shutterstock

This viral photo shows passengers on a NYC-bound flight watching Serena Williams play the US Open

The plane was flying to LaGuardia Airport.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It's the most wonderful time of the year: the U.S. Open games are in full swing!

Given the importance of the matches and the excitement surrounding each one, it is no surprise that New Yorkers try their best to catch each game despite scheduling conflicts.

Case in point: the passengers of an NYC-bound flight directed to LaGuardia Airport. In a photo posted to Twitter that has since then gone viral, a solid number of fliers is seen following Serena Williams’ first match of the tournament—which she eventually won 6-3, 6-3 against Montenegrin player Danka Kovinić—on the plane’s small screens.  

Take a look at the picture right here:

This isn’t the first time that New Yorkers display their collective devotion to a cultural event via viewing habits. Just last week, a viral TikTok showed a bunch of neighbors watching the premiere of the much-anticipated HBO show House of the Dragon in unison. 

Since Williams' first match, the tennis great—who has announced her intention to imminently retire—has advanced a few rounds. She is scheduled to play Croatian-Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic tomorrow.

If you're planning on attending the U.S. Open in person (you should, it's one of the very best things to do in New York!), make sure to consult our guide to everything you can eat at the stadium. 

And if you just can't seem to snag tickets to any of the games, you'd be delighted to know that you can watch the U.S. Open for free by the Hudson Yards Vessel all tournament long. How fun!

