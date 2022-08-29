New York
Timeout

Vessel by Hudson Yards
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can watch the U.S. Open for free by the Hudson Yards Vessel all week

A giant screen has just been set up in the area.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Happy U.S. Open day!

If you can't make it to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens this year, worry not! You can still catch the exciting tennis matches—which run today through September 11—on a giant screen at the Public Square & Gardens in Hudson Yards while overlooking the Hudson River, right below the infamous Vessel.

The games will be broadcast for free and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, just make sure to consult the full schedule before heading there. Find that below:

August 29: 2pm–10pm
September 1: noon–7pm
September 2: noon–7pm
September 3: 5pm–7pm
September 4: noon–7pm
September 6: Time TBD 
September 9: Time TBD
September 10: 4pm–7pm
September 11: 4pm–7pm

While you're in the area, read through our list of best things to do in Hudson Yards and, perhaps, get a bite to eat at one of the best restaurants near the High Line, which isn't too far away.

If you are one of the lucky New Yorkers able to snag tickets to the actual U.S. Open, you'll enjoy the event for a variety of reasons. In addition to seeing great tennis being played live, you'll get to eat from a number of top-notch local restaurants that have set up shop inside the stadium for the duration of the tournament. Here is a list of everything you can eat at the 2022 U.S. Open.

