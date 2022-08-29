You can watch the U.S. Open for free by the Hudson Yards Vessel all week

Happy U.S. Open day!

If you can't make it to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens this year, worry not! You can still catch the exciting tennis matches—which run today through September 11—on a giant screen at the Public Square & Gardens in Hudson Yards while overlooking the Hudson River, right below the infamous Vessel.

The games will be broadcast for free and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, just make sure to consult the full schedule before heading there. Find that below:

August 29: 2pm–10pm

September 1: noon–7pm

September 2: noon–7pm

September 3: 5pm–7pm

September 4: noon–7pm

September 6: Time TBD

September 9: Time TBD

September 10: 4pm–7pm

September 11: 4pm–7pm

While you're in the area, read through our list of best things to do in Hudson Yards and, perhaps, get a bite to eat at one of the best restaurants near the High Line, which isn't too far away.

