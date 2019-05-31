Time Out Market New York is officially open!

We’re finally ready to welcome you to our brand-new market on the Brooklyn waterfront, and we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been cooking up!

As of 8am this morning, the doors to Time Out Market New York officially opened for business inside the historic Dumbo warehouse Empire Stores (55 Water St, Brooklyn). The two-story food hall features 21 eateries—all handpicked by Time Out editors—serving up the best food in the city under one roof. Meanwhile, three full bars will be offering craft cocktails and drinks—many drawing from local breweries and distilleries.

There are a few things that set the market apart that you’ll probably notice right away. The meals are all served on chinaware with metal silverware. The communal tables are spacious with leather chairs. And market staff will clear away plates, no bussing your own table necessary.

And did we mention the view? From outdoor tables on the ground floor and a truly spectacular rooftop terrace on the fifth floor, you’ll be able to enjoy your food or drink with some jaw-dropping vistas of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges as well as the New York skyline. After your visit, feel free to enjoy the prime locale some more with a stroll through neighboring Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Want to make a plan-of-action before heading to the new culinary destination? Check out our full guide to the Time Out Market New York eateries where you can preview menus and learn more about the chefs and restaurants that make up the market. And get excited for more art and cultural events in the weeks to come! You can currently explore our installation of Tom Fruin’s glass house, and the fifth floor Time Out Stage will soon be welcoming bands, comedians and more.

See you in Dumbo!