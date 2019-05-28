Time Out Market New York will open in Dumbo this Friday

Time Out New York has always been passionate about telling you the absolute best things to eat, drink and do in the city. Now, we’re about to show you.

After years of development, Time Out Market New York is finally set to open it doors on the Dumbo waterfront this Friday, May 31 at 8am. The new food and cultural space is bringing together the best of this huge, ever-changing city under one roof. What exactly does that mean? Well, across two floors (including a stunning rooftop terrace), you’ll be able to try mouth-watering bites from 21 of our favorite local chefs, sip craft cocktails from some of the city’s best bartenders and catch live performances from hot up-and-coming talent. It’s kind of like if the magazine came to life and snagged some really enviable waterfront real estate. Yes, it's Time Out New York, IRL.

The 21,000-square-foot market is located inside the historic Empire Stores at 55 Water Street (right across from Jane’s Carousel). On the ground floor, you’ll find 17 culinary concepts from some of our favorite chefs and restaurants in the city—including Alta Calidad, Mr. Taka Ramen and Ice & Vice—all handpicked by our editorial team. There’s also two full bars, tons of communal seating and you can walk right out to Brooklyn Bridge Park. Oh, and you definitely don’t want to miss Tom Fruin’s current colorful glass house art installation (brought to you by us) just outside the market’s doors.

Take the elevator up to the fifth floor, and you’ll find a gorgeous third bar as well as four additional chef-driven culinary concepts. An outdoor terrace, with seating, on that level provides epic views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline, and a performance space that will host live music, DJs and more cultural offerings to be announced in the months to come.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open Time Out Market New York and introduce a new and unique food and cultural destination to this incredible city. Our Time Out editors have carefully selected the city’s most outstanding chefs, mixologists and local talent and now we bring this curated mix together in one unique space,” says Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat. “Imagine a place where you get a true taste of the city: you can choose from culinary masterpieces, Tonkotsu ramen, pizza, Middle Eastern cuisine, vegan fare, juicy burgers, Kosher deli, tacos, chocolate babka and more. The variety is amazing and there will be something for everyone, from morning through night. When Time Out Market New York opens, the hottest tables in town will be communal.”

In addition to the opening date, we can also announce today the final chef additions to the market’s lineup and some more details about the mixology program. James Beard Award winner David Burke will be serving a menu of elevated American classics, Ivy Stark will be building on her 20-plus years of experience for a new, authentic take on Mexican cuisine and Fish Cheeks will be providing a modern approach to traditional Thai seafood.

Meanwhile, the market’s three bars will be serving a menu of craft cocktails, beer and wine—many utilizing local distilleries and breweries. Of the ten signature cocktails, two were created by some of our favorite NYC mixologists. Nacho from Ghost Donkey (A 2018 Time Out New York Bar Awards winner) created the “Lil’Loco” made with local Dorothy Parker gin and Takuma from Angel’s Share (a fellow 2018 winner) crafted the See-Saw with local Brooklyn gin. You’re definitely going to want to try both. Local faves on the market’s beer menu include Brooklyn Brewery, Bronx Brewery, Coney Island and Sixpoint.

Starting Friday, Time Out Market New York will be open daily at 8am with some vendors serving coffee, juice, smoothies and other breakfast offerings. All other vendors will open at 11am. From Sunday to Thursday, the market will close at 11pm and it will be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

See you on the waterfront!