Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade may be canceled, but these puppy costume contests are still on

We were devastated when the organizers of the annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade announced that this year's puppy procession has been canceled due to lack of funding to pay the Parks Department's hefty insurance and liability policy. (However, their GoFundMe page is still going strong). Alas, one of our city's most cherished Halloween celebrations is put on paws. Er, we meant to say pause.

But there is some good news. A few other canine costume contests in other boroughs exist. And the first one kicks off this weekend at one of the best Brooklyn attractions: Coney Island. Read on for where you can ogle and pet dogs dressed up as Lady Gaga and more during the spookiest season of the year without, y'know, seeming like a creep.

All Dogs Go To Coney!

Coney Island has it’s very own Halloween costume contest for dogs, and it just feels so right, doesn't it? Hundreds of pups will be dressed to the nines in outfits, and thousands of spectators are expected to attend. Best of all, registering your pooch is free. Luna Park, Saturday 14 at noon; free.

Annual Halloween Festival and Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

This doggy costume contest certainly deserves a prize for the puniest name, but the festival also sounds really freakin’ fun, too. Go for the adorably dressed pups (contest starts at 11:30am), but stay for the entertainment brought to you by The Fort Greene park Conservancy. It will be an afternoon of Halloween splendor, with live music, a pumpkin patch and more. Fort Greene Park, Saturday 27 at 11:30am; suggested donation $10.

Halloween Harvest Festival at Socrates Sculpture Park

Fashion your own costume to resemble Fido’s at this daylong holiday primer and get your face painted by Agostino Arts. Four-legged family members can compete in the Canine Costume Contest (starts at 2pm) while their two-legged counterparts create their own getups on-site with the help of resident artists. There will also be tarot card readings and plenty and tasty fair concessions to keep you satisfied. Socrates Sculpture Park, Saturday 27 at noon; free.