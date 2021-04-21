Two Broadway musicians are playing free outdoor garden concerts on the Upper West Side

Broadway is still closed, but its stars are clearly ready to take on the spotlight once more—and they're doing so in super-creative ways.

Take violinist Suzy Perelman, a Broadway veteran who has played in shows like Phantom of the Opera, Cats and My Fair Lady: the musical guru joined forces with Broadway pianist Christian Regul to lead impromptu one-hour-long concerts from her very own courtyard at 149 West 85th Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues. How cool is that?

The first al fresco musical event, which also delightfully featured a hula-hoop, happened earlier this month. Since then, the duo has set up an Instagram account (@concertsinthecourtyard) to alert the public of their upcoming performances and post footage from each one.

The third "installment" of the show happened just last night and lasted closer to 90 minutes. The weather was delightful, the music was amazing and our thoughts naturally wandered to the days when Broadway performances happened inside theaters.

Take a look at some footage from last night's performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Concerts in the Courtyard (@concertsinthecourtyard)

But we can't complain: our new normal has clearly given rise to a ton of creative takes on cultural pursuits. In addition to Perelman and Regul's endeavor, New Yorkers have been treated to outdoor cabaret performances, exciting ice-skating shows and will soon be able to catch a play performed inside store windows in the Meatpacking District. No, we're not kidding.

Clearly, as the pandemic (very) slowly drifts away, a streak of innovation and originality has been taking over our town. We're welcoming it with open arms and can't wait to see what's next.

