Two new Targets are opening in Manhattan

With Phase 1 behind us, Phase 2 upon us and Phase 3 ahead of us, it's tempting to think the worst is over and that things are returning to normal—or at least to a "new" normal, whatever the hell that means. But in a sure sign that we are indeed going back to the future, Target, the big-box colossus with pretensions to good taste, is opening two new outlets on the Upper East and Upper West Sides, respectively. As 6sqft reports, the stores will be small-format, and located at East 86th between Lexington and Third Avenues, and at Columbus Avenue between 97th and 100th Streets.

Targets have been multiplying like Shake Shacks in NYC, finding purchase in Brooklyn and Queens before metastasizing across Manhattan from the Lower East Side to Lenox Hill.

Per Target's corporate website, small-format stores are "curated" to conform to the buying habits of local residents, so you can probably expect more of the brand's design-y products at the new locations. In the meantime, the company's expansion continues apace with additional Targets coming to Union Square, Times Square and Washington Heights.

Happy shopping, everyone, and remember to wear a mask.

Most popular on Time Out

- The best LGBTQ+ things to do in New York right now

- Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC

- These iconic NYC statues are now wearing face masks

- These NYC restaurants are reopening for outdoor dining this week

- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story