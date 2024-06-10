New York
Caffe Dante
Steve FreihonCaffe Dante

Two world-renowned bars are popping up in NYC this week

Happy hour, indeed!

Written by
Christina Izzo
The best thing about cocktail residenciesbesides the great drinks, obviouslyis that you can get all of the benefits of exploring another city's beverage scene without having to deal with the mess that is JFK. And this week, you'll get to experience two world-class bars from San Francisco and Mexico City, all without leaving downtown Manhattan. 

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best bars in NYC right now for classic cocktails, craft beer and expert wine selections 

From Monday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 12, the folks at Caffe Dante—one of the world's premiere cocktail bars, having been named the Best Bar in North America on the World's 50 Best list in both 2019 and 2020—will welcome Trick Dog, one of San Francisco's most award-winning bars, for an exclusive three-day pop-up at 79-81 Macdougal Street. Led by Josh Harris, Colleen Downey and Nick-Amano Dolan of Bon Vivants Hospitality, the Trick Dog residency will take over Dante from 2pm to 5pm daily with creative tropical-style cocktails. On the menu you'll find whimsical quaffs like the "Tomato Tango," "Modern Romance," "Sleeping Angel" and the non-alcoholic "Honey Gold." 

Don't think that its sister spot, Dante West Village, will be left out of the boozy fun! On those same three dates from 2pm to 5pm, the team from Mexico City's Handshake will be taking over 551 Hudson Street to bring a taste of Mexico to Manhattan. Cocktail lovers know Handshake as this year's World 50 Best pick as the number one bar in North America. And Eric van Beek, Marcos di Batista, Ana Herrera and the rest of the Handshake amigos will bring their distinctive Art Deco flair to the pop-up. Inspired by prohibition-era speakeasy culture and 1920s Hollywood (think vintage spirits, homemade tinctures and bespoke infusions), the bar team will offer up cocktails like the "Salt-N-Pepper," "Guava + Jasmine," "Fig Leaf + Amaretto" and "Café Soufflé."

Best of all? All that sipping and stirring is all for a good cause: $1 from each cocktail sold during the pop-ups will go to God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for those too ill to shop or cook for themselves.

