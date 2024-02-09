Underground Lower East Side food hall Market Line is officially closing this April

Market Line, the 150,000-square-foot subterranean food court under Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side, will officially close on April 1.

The shuttering, reported by both Commercial Observer and Eater earlier today, is being attributed to a lack of foot traffic and the seemingly never-ending effects of the 2020 pandemic.

Market Line first opened at 115 Delancey Street in November of 2019, below a then-brand-new development that sought to revamp the downtown Manhattan neighborhood. The project was a promising one as big culinary names signed leases to occupy the space, including Veselka, Ample Hills, Nom Wah and Doughnut Plant, among others.

However, once the pandemic hit, the owners had to close the space for 16 months and, throughout the subsequent years, the 30 stalls slowly began to vacate the premises, mostly citing the lack of visitors.

To note is the fact that the once across-the-street, city-funded Essex Street Market relocated inside Essex Crossing in May of 2019, right above Market Line. Given its location above ground and its connection to city funds, Essex Street Market was always thought of as the more successful destination on site.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we worked closely with Market Line vendors to help them weather a challenging economic environment, including providing rent abatements and ongoing rent deferrals,” said Delancey Street Associates, the real estate group behind the development, in a statement about the news. “In the four years since Covid-19 and its effects on retail and food and beverage tenants, the Market Line and its vendors have continued to struggle. We have decided to close the Market Line with a target date of April 1.”

Although representatives haven't yet announced what the pretty massive space will be used for moving forward, they were quick to point out that "no other businesses throughout Essex Crossing," including Essex Market, will be affected by the closing.

Market Line has not responded to requests for comments.