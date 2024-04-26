New York
Timeout

Watermark Beach at Watermark NYC Pier 15
Watermark Beach is back for summer at the Seaport

And the vibes are good!

Christina Izzo
The buds have bloomed, the temperatures have risen, and the city's best parks are filling up with folks in serious need of a vitamin D boost. Yes, summer is on the horizon and with it comes the return of some of our favorite outdoor bars, including Watermark Bar, which will be back as the tropically-themed Watermark Beach this May. 

The 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant at Pier 15 in the Seaport District will officially reopen for the season with an all-day Cinco de Mayo Beach Bash on Sunday, May 5, starting at noon, complete with $5 tacos and Coronas until 3pm as well as live DJs and free Cinco beads for the first 500 people. (You can RSVP for free entry here.) 

That sunny soiree kicks off a full season of fun at Watermark Beach, which will be gussied up for the warm weather with Instagram-ready tiki decor, seasonal drinks and twinkling lights for when the party stretches into the nighttime hours. And this summer, the al fresco experience will introduce new cabanas and a curated new cocktail program, in addition to large-format Cooler Packages, which will allow guests to have their canned and bottled drinks ready on ice as they visit. 

The new Cooler Packages range from the $150 "Be Cool" option—which gets you eight canned cocktails or beers (Truly Tequila Soda, Coney Island IPA) as well as two mini bottles of "Rosé My Way" Hampton Water Rosé Wine—to the $300 Picnic Royalty package, equipped with one bottle of Casamigos or Titos, one bottle of Prosecco or Rosé and four canned cocktails or beers. 

Balance out all the booze with a food menu full snacky, shareable items like jumbo chicken sliders, crispy coconut shrimp, carne asada tacos, classic lobster rolls and more. Check out pictures of the food-and-drink items, as well as the waterfront space below:

Cuisine at Watermark Beach
Grand Oyster Lobster Tower at Watermark Beach
Picnic Pier Packages at Watermark Beach
Watermark Beach
Watermark Beach
