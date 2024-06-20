The NYC forecast is looking hotter than Satan's taint these next few days, so any cooldown methods are much appreciated as we all fight off this horrendous 90-degree heat wave. Graciously, the folks over at Wayback Burgers—the Connecticut-based patty purveyors who recently debuted their first NYC location in Chelsea—have perfectly timed their Free Shake Day to coincide with the heat wave.

RECOMMENDED: Here’s where to find cooling centers in NYC to beat the heat this weekend

To celebrate both the first official day of summer as well as National Vanilla Milkshake Day, the hometown hamburger joint will dole out free vanilla milkshakes all day on Thursday, June 20. For one day only, anyone looking for a chill reprieve from the warm weather can visit one of Wayback Burgers’ more than 170 locations nationwide to receive one free 12-ounce vanilla milkshake, with no purchase necessary.

“We are excited to again host our annual Free Shake Day to officially kick off the summer months and celebrate National Vanilla Milkshake Day,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “Summer technically starts on Thursday, June 20, but at Wayback Burgers, we believe it begins once you indulge in your first milkshake on a warm day. Recognized by our guests as an annual Wayback Burgers fan-favorite tradition, we look forward to ushering in the hot season during this fun— and delicious—promotion.”

The burger chain is beloved for its thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, which are made to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk and come in flavors like "Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake," "Red Velvet Cupcake Shake" and "Chocolate Brownie Shake," as well as classics like good old vanilla. Wayback has also introduced a limited-time flavor for summer, "Strawberry Shortcake Shake" ($6.49), made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake and a sweet strawberry puree topped with whipped cream and crumbled vanilla cake pieces.

The sweet beverages round out a menu that includes cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, French fries and more—you know, the kind of stuff that goes perfectly with a vanilla milkshake. Stay cool, New York!