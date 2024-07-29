Earlier this year, the production company We Belong Here announced that it was planning to throw a brand-new music festival in Central Park's historic Wollman Rink and promised that its lineup would feature world-class electronic music DJs.

Today, the festival announced the list of headlining acts at the Central Park festival, which is happening starting Friday, October 4 until Sunday, October 6, and it's definitely one that was worthy of the hype.

This year's headliners will be Fisher, Kaskade and Monolink, all superstars who have never before performed sets at Central Park.

Kaskade headlined the We Belong Here festival in Miami in 2023 and was also the first ever in-game Superbowl DJ who set the record for the largest dance music headline show in the U.S. Even with all those accolades, the DJ seems eager to show out in Manhattan.

“I cannot overstate how excited I am to play We Belong Here in Central Park,” Kaskade said in an official statement. “New York City has always set the bar for the most iconic locations possible. The idea of me playing in Central Park in the shadow of the city I love so much is definitely a high, and I’m looking forward to that beautiful park and energy that only lives in NYC.”

Even though we're all excited about Kaskade, don't sleep on the other headliners: Monolink is a Berlin-based DJ whose melodic techno and captivating live performances have earned him a cult following with underground music enthusiasts. Fisher, the Australian house DJ, has an upbeat sound characterized by powerful bass lines and vocal samples that have earned him multiple Grammy nominations.

The site of the October festival, Wollman Rink, was opened in the 1950s has served as the primary ice skating destination in Central Park during the winter. In the warmer months, the ice rink turns into a roller skating rink and the site of pickleball courts, activities that don't have much to do with music festivals.

If the We Belong Here festival sounds familiar, that's because the company has held a series of pop-up events in New York this summer on Governors Island and Pier 16. The festival has become known for hosting electronic music artists at unconventional venues, like Miami’s Historic Virginia Key Park, the New York Stock Exchange and the Bowery Savings Bank. The planned Central Park festival at Wollman Rink, though, is going to be the festival's crown jewel and for the first time, We Belong Here will be bringing its signature 360-degree stage to New York City.

“Our intention is to create truly one-of-a-kind experiences by bringing world-class artists to beautiful and historic locations. To see Fisher, Monolink, and Kaskade perform in Central Park is something we dreamed of as dance music fans. Now, with an amazing team, we are able to bring it to life for the people of New York and the greater community of music lovers to enjoy together,” Justin Dauman, Co-Founder of We Belong Here, said.

You can register your email and get first access to festival tickets once they drop here.