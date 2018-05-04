Where to find the cheapest margaritas and tacos in NYC this Cinco de Mayo

Everyone might not love Cinco de Mayo, but cheap Mexican food and drinks are worth celebrating. And ideally, we could get the $5 margaritas and tacos in the city's best Mexican restaurants without wading through the crowds of post-grads treating the holiday like Santacon 2.0. While we can't guarantee the latter, we did find some delicious deals to have yourself a merry little Saturday fiesta.

$5 and under

Gotham Market at the Ashland: Bolivian Llama Party is serving nachos slathered in spicy cheese sauce, roasted butternut squash, black beans, guacamole, pickled red cabbage and crème fraiche for only $5.

Taco Dumbo: Cold-pressed juice margaritas will be served at all locations on both Friday and Saturday for $5 (Midtown West, Dumbo Heights and The Pennsy).

North River Lobster Co.: Head to Pier 81 for this Hudson River restaurant cruise serving $5 house margaritas and beer or $25 margarita pitchers and beer buckets (that probably pair super well with the spot's lobster tacos). Want more for less? Its anchored Pier Bar is pouring $1 tequila shots all day long.

Gotham West Market: Every vendor in this Hell's Kitchen food hall will be serving a $5 dish in honor of the holiday—look out for ceviche tostadas at Seamore's or nacho pizza at Corner Slice. Once you get the special, go to Choza to show your receipt and get a free churros dessert or splurge for $2 Tecate as Seamore's.

$8 and under

Gotham Market at the Ashland: At the Don Chingon's pop-up bar (aka The Flamingo) order $8 margaritas (plain and jalapeño) and $8 beer/tequila shot combos (Modelo, Pacifico, or Corona).

Mr. Purple: Margaritas are two-for-one on this LES rooftop. Order the $16 margarita, give the complimentary second one to your friend and Venmo her $8. Voilà

$10 and under

Bar Alaska: To have the least Cinco de Mayo-y Cinco de Mayo, head to the LES for a $10 Modelo draft and tequila shot combo. Pad your tummy with the $10 Alaskan king crab to stay in the spirit...kinda?

Zen Taco: The coconut watermelon margaritas are served for only $9 at this Upper West Side fusion spot.

Arlo Soho Rooftop: Margaritas (strawberry, mango or lime) are $10 and pitchers are $30. Micheladas with beer, tomato juice and chili powder is just $8. Chips and guac are $10, three tacos are $10 and chips with salsa are completely free.

"Splurge"

Gringo's Taco Arcade: They're calling this 5–7pm happy hour "Tequila vs. Everyone" at the restaurant in Staten Island's Urby. For only $20, order bottomless margaritas, which will inspire you to take part in both the face painting and Mexican-inspired flash tattoo station.

Toro Loco: Join this "Mezcal Party Brunch" every Saturday from 11am-5pm for two hours of unlimited plates and up to five brunch cocktails with burlesque dancers and a DJ set for $40 per person.

