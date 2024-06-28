Yes, thanks to inflation, everything is more expensive these days: your coffee, your rent, your cocktails, your cab rides, everything. (Manhattan is the most expensive place to live in the U.S., after all.) But thanks to a new happy hour special from Xeno's Pizza in midtown (163 East 52nd Street), you can still get a hot, high-quality slice of 'za for less than three bucks in New York City.

Launching on Monday, July 8, the gourmet pizza spot will introduce a new summertime “MetroCard Special” to provide an upscale alternative to the classic dollar slice. During happy hour on Mondays through Fridays from 4pm to 6pm, you can get some of the city’s best slices for only $2.90 a pop, or the price of a metro fare. (Until, you know, the transportation powers that be crank the already pricey subway fare up even more.)

That means, for less than three singles, you can indulge in slices that combine "artisan style with boundary-pushing creations while keeping pizza classically New York," per the restaurant. On the menu, you'll find delicious stuff like the "Hot Voddy" (made with house-made vodka sauce, freshly pulled mozzarella and fragrant basil), "The Bugs Bunny" (topped with shiitake mushrooms, peppers, onions and balsamic glaze), a classic and crisp "The Xeno" (San Marzano tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella, which was given a "highly rated 7.7" by notable pizza lover Dave Portnoy) and the recently added "The Hot Ice," which ups a plain slice with creamy stracciatella and our spicy Calabrian chili sauce.

Take a gander at that latter beaut below and add Xeno's to your post-work happy hour plans. Because if there's anything we love more than great pizza, it's cheap great pizza.