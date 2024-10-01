Subscribe
Yes, NYC tap water might actually taste different this week

Here is why.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
New Yorkers are proud of many things—bagels! Broadway! Nathan's hot dog eating contest! Bodegas!—but citizens' ecstasy over the flavor of the city's tap water has always been one of the quirkiest aspects of their urban identity.

Alas, we may have to rethink our devotion to the water system: this week, NYC tap water may actually taste different because a Catskill Mountains watershed that usually provides about 90% of the town's potable water will be reduced in half, according to the New York Times.

"A lesser-used supply will make up the difference," reports the outlet. 

Officials are, in fact, shutting down part of the Delaware Aqueduct, the longest tunnel in the world, for eight months in order to perform critical repairs as part of a $2 billion project that will fix leaks beneath the Hudson River. A separate watershed, one that usually supplies the city with 10% of its water, will be used instead. 

"Just like different brands of bottled water taste a bit different, so do our different reservoirs," said New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala in an official statement. "While some residents may notice a temporary, subtle difference in taste or aroma during the repairs as we change our famous blend, our water remains clean and safe to drink."

While we have you here: given how much water is used in making authentic NYC bagels and pizza, don't be surprised if the foods happen to taste or feel slightly different in the next few months. The culinary modification is for the greater good, after all. 

