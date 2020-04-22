You can buy the actual May Queen dress from Midsommar for charity

A24, the powerhouse indie entertainment company, is launching an online auction of original props, wardrobe items and set pieces from a roster of recent films that have become fan favorites, including Midsommar, Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse, along with other acclaimed productions.

All of the proceeds will go to four charities helping New York's hardest-hit communities and frontline workers during the current crisis: The FDNY Foundation, the Food Bank For New York City, NYC Health + Hospitals and Queens Community House.

To bid on items, you set up an account on the auction website with a link to your credit card—which will not be debited immediately if yours is the winning bid. Instead, you'll have seven days to submit payment. If you don’t, your order will be canceled, and the lot will be given to the runner-up bidder. You'll also have to pay for shipping.

You can check out some of the items below or go to the A24 Auctions website for more info.

Midsommar Hårga Collectibles

Jordan Peele reportedly said that Ari Aster's folk horror classic contained the most "atrociously disturbing images," he'd ever seen—but in a good way! The items in this lot are culled from the film's final scenes in which Christian (spoiler alert) gets burned alive while wearing the hide of a disemboweled bear. Part of that costume is here along with Dani's floral May Queen dress. Auction opens April 27 at noon EST.

Uncut Gems

The Safdie Brothers hyperkinetic film features Adam Sandler as a hyperactive, gambling-addicted dealer in NYC's Diamond District, who winds up in a very bad place. The blinged-out Furbys he sells in his shop and Kevin Garnett's Celtics jersey can be yours if the price is right. Auction opens May 4 at noon EST.

The Lighthouse

When he wasn't running around emptying chamber pots, Robert Pattinson's lighthouse keeper character was having hallucinations (?) about a mermaid with an especially prominent vagina. The carved mermaid figure he found inside his mattress is one of the things you can bid on, along with The Lighthouse's centerpiece lantern. Auction opens May 11 at noon EST.