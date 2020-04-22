You can download Zoom backgrounds of your favorite NYC bars for charity

If you’re like us, you might have found yourself going to a lot of virtual happy hours as of late. While there's no question that platforms like Zoom and House Party are helping us find ways to make the lack of in-person connections a bit less dry, it still doesn’t replace the experience of getting together with pals at your favorite bars.

But a new program called Virtual Cheers hopes to help alleviate some of the awkwardness. On their website, you can download backdrops from photos of various top bars throughout New York City for your next Zoom meet-up. And while it might seem a bit depressing as you attempt to recreate your favorite bar's magic without, you know, being in the bar IRL, the team asks that you make a donation to the bar of choice to help aid small businesses and their staff in this time of need with every download.

Some of the bars already on the site include Bed-Stuy’s Do or Dive bar, the East Village’s Paper Daisy, Williamsburg’s Loosie Rouge and Dante in the West Village, which last year was dubbed the "World's Best Bar." Bar owners looking to add their own spot to the collection can email hello@virtualcheers.org.

Elsewhere on the internet, recreating bars and restaurants via virtual backgrounds of hospitality seems to be a trend. DoorDash announced downloadable backgrounds for a bizarre motley crew of businesses, including chains like Cracker Barrel, Auntie Anne's, Panera Bread and The Cheesecake Factory...as well as Roberta's Pizza? We can't say we're missing any major corporations right now, when so many small businesses are struggling to receive government aid. But if you're in a need of a reminder of those Panera bread bowls, there's always the option.

