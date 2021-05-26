New York
Timeout

Photograph: Courtesy NYC Parks & Recreation

You can get vaccinated at NYC beaches starting this weekend

Mobile vaccine buses will be stationed at Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Orchard Beach and the Rockaways.

By
Anna Rahmanan
Ladies and gentlemen, summer is (almost) upon us. At the strike of Memorial Day weekend, all New York beaches will officially re-open. In fact, all eight public beaches will be accessible starting this Saturday while 48 outdoor public pools are expected to welcome guests a bit after that, on June 26.

Perhaps even more exciting than news concerning the openings is Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement that mobile vaccine buses will be stationed at Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Orchard Beach and the Rockaways beginning this weekend, for all New Yorkers to take advantage of.

"We are going to combine the joy of summer and the beaches reopening with the vaccination effort and this weekend mobile vaccination buses will be out there at beaches all over the city and other key spots where people are going to be congregating to enjoy the summer," the Mayor said during a press conference announcing the development. 

Those "other key spots" include Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Governors Island and Prospect Park. 

On a wider state level, Governor Cuomo announced the creation of 15 new state-run jabbing sites across local parks, including Roberto Clement State Park and Riverbank State Park. The Governor also reported that anyone getting vaccinated in New York through the end of May will receive a free two-day New York State Park Pass. 

Clearly, there's no reason not to get a vaccine these days. 

Alas, in case you do need an extra push, don't forget about the various incentives that both the city and the state are dishing out. From free fare from Shake Shack to the chance to win up to $5 million and free tickets to top attractions across the city, there's a whole lot of jabbing encouragement going around town.

Check out this pretty comprehensive page to learn everything there is to know about the current approach to vaccinations—and get ready to welcome summer safely. We are oh-so-excited indeed.

