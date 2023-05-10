In 2021, Chef Angie Mar opened her first restaurant after eight successful years at the erstwhile uber-hotspot The Beatrice Inn. Les Trois Chevaux premiered with pomp in the West Village that summer. Its highly-designed, chicly luxe space drew oohs; its $185 three-course menu: aahs.

Before too long, Mar, who’d brought The Bea from zero to two stars through her tenure, had a hard-to-book hit. Les Trois Chevaux appeared on Esquire’s list of 2021’s best new restaurants in America by the fall. Its present prix fixe now starts at four courses for $250. Ten rounds go for $380. À la carte mains can be had for the less wallet-slimming sums of $68-$96, and beginning Thursday, May 18, an even more (relatively) affordable option will emerge.

Les Trois Chevaux’s new lunch menu will be served on Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 2pm. The dungeness crabe pithivier is a notable transfer from dinner, priced at $68. A signature omelette ($32, or $120 with caviar) will be exclusive to the afternoon, alongside a l’escalope de saumon à l’oseille $54.

The move follows the same play at similarly lovely Gage & Tollner across the river in Brooklyn, which also added lunch last month.