Lincoln Center
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can now buy half-price Broadway tickets at the newly reopened TKTS booth at Lincoln Center

The stand had been closed since 2020.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Discount booth TKTS Lincoln Center will officially re-open just in time for fall, arguably the most exciting season when it comes to Broadway shows. 

TKTS Lincoln Center
Photograph: Courtesy of TKTS Lincoln Center

What that means, in practical terms, is that, starting Tuesday, September 6, you'll be able to snag tickets for up to 50% off for same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee shows playing on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center productions. Woohoo!

You'll find the booth inside Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium at 61 West 62nd Street between Broadway and Columbus Avenue. The destination will stay open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11am to 6pm.

The news is a big deal, and not just because of the discounted seats on offer: TKTS Lincoln Center has been closed since March 13, 2020 due to the pandemic. Originally launched in August of 2016, the stand complements the main TKTS discount booth in Times Square on Broadway and 47th Street, which is currently open seven days a week. You'll again have two ways to pick up cheap tickets on the fly and that is cause for celebration.

TKTS Lincoln Center
Photograph: Courtesy of TKTS Lincoln Center

"The demand for tickets has been growing at our Times Square location as folks return to the theatre, so we felt this was the right time to reopen our satellite booth," said Michael Naumann, the managing director of TDF, the non-profit service organization for the performing arts that manages the various TKTS locations.

Before you head to the booths, we recommend browsing through our lists of best Broadway shows right now, upcoming Broadway shows headed to NYC and Off-Broadway shows you should watch.

