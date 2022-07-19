Seeing a show on Broadway can require a little planning in advance—and sometimes a leap of faith. You can wait until the shows have opened and try to see only the very best Broadway shows, but at that point, it is often harder to get tickets and good seats. So it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the shows that will be opening on Broadway down the line, be they original musicals, promising new plays or revivals of time-tested classics.

This fall, the lineup includes several shows that won acclaim in previous Off Broadway runs, two musical-theater adaptations of beloved films, an epic by the great Tom Stoppard and revivals of no fewer than five Pulitzer Prize–winning dramas. Here, in order of when they start, are all the productions that have been confirmed so far to open on Broadway in 2022.