You can now chow down on a Bangladeshi feast at the Museum of Food and Drink

Have dinner plans? How about the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD)?

For the next three weekends, you can eat a Bangladeshi feast at MOFAD, as well as learn the history of New York's Bangladeshi community and its culinary contributions to the city throughout the years. Artist Mohammed Ali's The Knights of the Raj is a documentary, art installation and dining experience taking place at the Williamsburg food museum.

Ali, a U.K.-born street artist and curator, screened a similar documentary in England about the country's curry history, which inspired him to reflect on the parallel experience here in New York. The documentary will feature interviews with the city's South Asian migrants, narrate their cross-country journeys and explore the role that food has played along the way. The movie will also go behind the scenes of neighborhoods like Curry Hill and the biryani carts and food trucks stationed in Jackson Heights.

For the art installation, there will be a walk-in diorama featuring objects from the city's Bangladeshi migrant communities in the restaurant world.

And of course, you're not just learning about the food and watching its history, you'll also be eating it. The exhibit's 10-person dining room is inspired by the city's Bangladeshi restaurants—like the Instagrammable Milon in the East Village—and decked out in colorful string lighting. The meals include tastings of British curry house dishes during the day (noon to 6pm), and a traditional three-course Bangladeshi sampler menu at night (6:30pm to 10:00pm), with rotating recipes donated by Bangladeshi chefs and home cooks. And just for opening weekend, there will be live Bangladeshi music throughout all the food sampling and movie watching.

You can purchase the $30 tickets to the multi-sensory exhibit on MOFAD's website.