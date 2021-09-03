The 15 best Indian restaurants in NYC right now

A vegetarian Indian food haven in Floral Park, Queens specializing in fast casual bites, savory snacks and colorful desserts. Usha is one of the best vegetarian destinations for generous portions, combo platters that allow you to try a little bit of everything and a menu that strongly demonstrates you don't need meat to have one of the city's most satisfying meals. It's just down the road from Patel Brothers, one of our favorite supermarkets for hard-to-find Indian pantry staples.
If you’ve spent the bulk of the last 18 months shying away from eating out due to COVID and are ready to emerge from your pandemic-imposed cocoons, these Indian outposts give you an opportunity to explore the country’s many regional specialties without having to hop on a flight. From fine dining to street snacks, these are the best Indian restaurants NYC has to offer.
