The 15 best Indian restaurants in NYC right now

New York’s Indian food scene covers the breadth of flavors from across the subcontinent

If you’ve spent the bulk of the last 18 months shying away from eating out due to COVID and are ready to emerge from your pandemic-imposed cocoons, these Indian outposts give you an opportunity to explore the country’s many regional specialties without having to hop on a flight. From fine dining to street snacks, these are the best Indian restaurants NYC has to offer.

RECOMMENDED: Find more of the best restaurants in NYC