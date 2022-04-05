You can now donate to the Ukrainian cause via NYC billboards

In an incredibly creative move, protest signs used by civilians in Moscow have been turned into billboards that line the streets of New York next to $2, $5 and $10 contactless donation options that can easily be gifted to the Ukrainian cause by simply tapping your credit card.

The signs are real images of actual protest materials that people have been using to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a month ago. They read "нет войне," which translates to "no to war" in English, and they can be found by 214 West 30th Street and 7 West 36th Street.

The proceeds from the various donations will directly benefit the UN Refugee Agency, which launched the Ukraine Emergency cause to provide live-saving tools to the families that were forced to flee their homes in Eastern Europe. Provided aid includes legal counseling, psychosocial support, sleeping bags, access to daycare centers for kids and even plastic tarpaulin provisions that will help protect folks' homes from the harsh winter weather.

According to sources, an estimated four million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war (and over six million others are believed to be displaced), any donation will certainly go a long way.

The city has really stepped up to express its solidarity with the attacked country. In addition to these new contactless donation boxes, New Yorkers can pledge their allegiance by delving into the books that the New York Public Library suggests to read to better understand Ukraine's history. A brand new mural dubbed "UKRAINE: A HISTORY IN SOLIDARITY" has also just debuted in the East Village while NYC landmarks have been lit up in blue and yellow—the colors of the Ukrainian flag—all throughout the past month.

Here's to hoping our European friends will soon be free from this horrible situation.

