You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter

While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible.

The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO sale is on! Now through Monday, February 27, when you book ticket for travel between now and February 28, you will get a second ticket for free. (Travel is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only.)

Customers can receive this discount using promo code V309 at booking.

“Amtrak is pleased to offer the New York Midweek Winter BOGO sale so that customers and their companions can share a winter getaway,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President, National Advertising and Brand Management Darlene Abubakar. “Together they can enjoy all that New York has to offer, such as taking in a Broadway show, exploring the scenic Hudson Valley or catching a game in Buffalo.”

The code can be used for routes including the Empire Service, Ethan Allan, Adirondack, Maple Leaf, and associated thruways.

For more information, visit amtrak.com.

If you’re a fan of train rides, you’ll be excited to know that the vintage Hudson River Rail Excursion is back for the year, starting in February. On this trip, you can ride aboard a restored railroad car from 1948!

Don’t forget to check out of list of the best weekend getaways, day trips and camping spots from NYC, too.