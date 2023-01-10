You can ride bumper cars on ice in Bryant Park this winter

One of our very favorite things to do in the winter in NYC is officially back up and running: bumper cars on ice at Bryant Park!

The experience will kick off this Friday, January 13 and run through March 4.

Tickets ($20 to $25) are available right here. A few details: rides will last about 10 minutes and occur on a first-come, first-served basis within your one-hour booking window. Remember that all tickets are for a single ride only, so no kids or fellow adults can tag along with you. All guests must also be 7 or older, at least 42 inches tall and under 300 pounds.

If bumper cars don't sound too exciting (what's wrong with you?), worry not! There are plenty of other fun things to do around Bryant Park this season.

As always, you can bring your own skates or rent them out to glide around the 17,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink for free, for example, or, perhaps, grab a festive cocktail at The Lodge, a covered, outdoor après-themed area overlooking the majestic Christmas tree.

There are also a ton of scheduled activities throughout the month, including juggling sessions, skate performances, exercise classes and more. Browse through them all right here.