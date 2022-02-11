You can skate for free this weekend at Central Park's Wollman Rink

Dunkin is offering a sweet deal this weekend for ice skaters at Central Park's Wollman Rink!

On Friday, starting at 5pm, and Saturday, at the rink's 10am opening, the first 1,000 attendees at Wollman Rink will be given free skate rentals and admission on Dunkin’s dime. Skate rentals are usually $11 per person and on-peak skating can cost as much as $23 for adults.

To sweeten the deal even more, skaters can take part in a free latte and hot chocolate sampling on these days and get a $3 medium hot and iced latte and cappuccino via DD Perks. There's also a chance to win a couple of giveaways.

Wollman Rink was most recently visited by Benny the ice-skating dog and on Saturday, February 26, the Coney Island Polar Bears will host a beach-themed skate, followed by an afterparty and warm-up in the rinkside Hot Toddy Tent. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club, founded in 1903, is the oldest winter bathing club in the United States, hosting swims on Sundays from November-April, and raising funds to support local nonprofits and community organizations.

