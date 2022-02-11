New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
wollman rink central park
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

You can skate for free this weekend at Central Park's Wollman Rink

Dunkin’ is giving out 1,000 free skate rentals, admission and free latte and hot chocolate samples!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Dunkin is offering a sweet deal this weekend for ice skaters at Central Park's Wollman Rink!

On Friday, starting at 5pm, and Saturday, at the rink's 10am opening, the first 1,000 attendees at Wollman Rink will be given free skate rentals and admission on Dunkin’s dime. Skate rentals are usually $11 per person and on-peak skating can cost as much as $23 for adults.

RECOMMENDED: The best places to go ice-skating in NYC

To sweeten the deal even more, skaters can take part in a free latte and hot chocolate sampling on these days and get a $3 medium hot and iced latte and cappuccino via DD Perks. There's also a chance to win a couple of giveaways.

Wollman Rink was most recently visited by Benny the ice-skating dog and on Saturday, February 26, the Coney Island Polar Bears will host a beach-themed skate, followed by an afterparty and warm-up in the rinkside Hot Toddy Tent. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club, founded in 1903, is the oldest winter bathing club in the United States, hosting swims on Sundays from November-April, and raising funds to support local nonprofits and community organizations.

If you're looking for more fun to have this winter or things to do this weekend, look no further. We've also come up with fun Valentine's Date ideas and a list of the best Valentine's Day events

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.