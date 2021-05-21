The best places to go roller-skating in NYC

Have you ever wanted to dress up like a character from Xanadu, The Great Gatsby or Donna Summer and dance and skate with other like-minded people? Join the insanity at Coney Island icon Lola Star’s infamous roller disco at Lakeside Prospect Park, where you need to unleash your inner roller Blade vixen to keep up with the crowd. Costumes are highly encouraged at this kitschy and mostly adults-only roller-skate dance party, so be sure to dress to dazzle your fellow skaters. Make sure to check dreamlandrollerink.com for the full schedule so that you know what costume to wear!