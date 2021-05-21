The best places to go roller-skating in NYC
Now more than ever, New Yorkers are in the mood for the nostalgia and joy that roller-skating brings. The retro, wheeled activity has been around for some time, especially in the Black community, which has been heralding its return to the mainstream again. You can have a summer of skates with our roundup of roller rinks and skate parties. And be sure to suit up with some picks from our favorite vintage stores in NYC.
1. Lola Star's Dreamland Roller Disco
Have you ever wanted to dress up like a character from Xanadu, The Great Gatsby or Donna Summer and dance and skate with other like-minded people? Join the insanity at Coney Island icon Lola Star’s infamous roller disco at Lakeside Prospect Park, where you need to unleash your inner roller Blade vixen to keep up with the crowd. Costumes are highly encouraged at this kitschy and mostly adults-only roller-skate dance party, so be sure to dress to dazzle your fellow skaters. Make sure to check dreamlandrollerink.com for the full schedule so that you know what costume to wear!
2. Roll-A-Rama at TWA Hotel
The insanely '60s-chic TWA Hotel is bringing the joy of roller skating to the tarmac this summer with Roll-A-Rama. The Runway Rink, which is a 44-by-56-foot outdoor rink around the hotel's 1958 Lockheed Constellation "Connie" airplane—the coolest roller rink we've ever heard of. It will be open every weekend (weather permitting) for skaters ready to celebrate the city's reopening. One 50-minute skate session is just $20 per adult and $16 per child (under 12) with skate rentals included. Head over on Fridays from 4-8pm or on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 8pm to get your roll on.
3. Pier 2 Roller Rink
You can glide with beautiful waterfront views as your backdrop at the alfresco rolling rink at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The best deal is during the Pier’s $6 public skate (skate rental is $7) on Friday from 3:30 to 5:30pm or on Sunday from 8:30am-12:30pm when it's free, where you can spin around to Top 40 hits. Otherwise, you can enjoy rolling around to those bright cityscape lights for just $10 admission.
4. RollerJam USA
Superstorm Sandy nearly demolished this rink, but it’s back and stronger than ever. Take a whirl on the new bright-blue plywood floor and play a game of Skee-Ball in the arcade. The spot is popular with families, especially on Fridays when visitors can snag $1 pizza slices (7–9pm) and listen to chart hits. Avoid the rugrats by coming on Saturday nights (8-10pm), when you’re more likely to see dudes doing body shots and girls skating on the bar, while the DJ spins a mix of ’70s and ’80s tunes. It's just $15 admission and $5 for rentals.
5. Wednesday Night Skate
Each week starting in April through October, dozens of in-line skaters cruise along different routes for two hours during this totally free hump-day social; the group has previously wheeled through Central Park, Queens, Brooklyn and even New Jersey. All skill levels are welcome as long as you can stop and turn, and because you’ll be rolling on the road, helmets and wrist guards are obligatory. The diverse club includes college kids and retirees, which makes for interesting postride conversation, usually taking place at an end-point bar. Meet at the South end of Union Square Park (14th St) near the stars at 7:45pm.
6. Central Park Skate Circle
The park’s roller-party scene burst into being in the late ’70s, but gatherings were often shut down due to excessive noise and allegations of substance abuse. In the ’90s, the Central Park Dance Skaters Association (cpdsa.org) was formed to help mend relationships with the city. The group continues to host weekend parties—like ice skating—which are established items on the park’s calendar. From April until October, old-schoolers and young enthusiasts rock flashy outfits and boogie down to R&B, dance and house music. Bring your own skates or just sit on the sidelines—regulars often show off tricks that make this party as entertaining to watch as it is to join.
7. All Night Skate
It's not a rink per say, but All Night Skate is a bar that encapsulates all the joy, attitude and ephemera of a roller rink and encourages patrons to wear their skates inside by giving them 10% off drinks. Speaking of which, cocktails are designed by co-owner Olivia Hu, who bartended at Sunrise/Sunset. Try the one with the Pop Rocks and chili rim called the "Poppin' Off."