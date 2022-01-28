You can snag an $8 hotel room in New York right now

The price of the room correlates to the 8 inches of predicted snow set to fall on Manhattan tonight.

In New York City, snow storms come along with subway delays, major puddles, school closures and... cheap hotel rooms?

Photograph: Courtesy of The James NoMad

In celebration of the 8 inches of snow predicted to descend upon Manhattan between today and tomorrow, luxury boutique hotel The James NoMad is offering eight New Yorkers the chance to reserve a room for a mere $8. Starting right now, the first eight folks to book a stay for tomorrow night (you have to check out by Sunday, unfortunately) will be treated to the one-time-only offer. Move it!

Here's how to secure yourself the stay: email the hotel at frontdeskmanagers@jamesnomad.com and make sure you mention the "snowcation" deal. Easy, peasy.

If you happen to miss the deal, seek solace in the fact that any guest who emails the hotel by 3pm tomorrow after the allotted rooms have been sold out will still be treated to a 10% discount when mentioning "snowcation."

Whether spending the night inside a luxurious hotel room or not, make sure to have our list of best things to do in the winter in New York handy. From ice-skating rinks to Prohibition-like bars, excellent exhibits, and a Scandinavian spa experience at the William Vale in Brooklyn, no amount of snow can stop you from enjoying some only-in-New-York kind of activities.