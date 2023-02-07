You can walk through this colorful corridor of light in downtown Manhattan right now

Now through March 30, New Yorkers will get to walk inside a pretty awesome-looking colorful corridor made of ropes, intended to echo the towering urban landscape surrounding it, in downtown Manhattan.

Photograph: Courtesy of Downtown Alliance

"Geo" is currently on display in front of 140 Broadway by Liberty Street in the Financial District.

The 30-by-10-foot dome created by design studio Hou de Sousa boasts steel frames and over five miles of fluorescent paracord, offering an unparalleled display of lights and colors that truly stands out, especially in juxtaposition to the neighborhood it calls home.

The public artwork joins a hefty number of others currently mounted around the city, including New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture in Tribeca, calming new artwork inside Penn Station that seeks to bring the outside in and a giant, colorful archway by sculpture artist Davis McCarty that was previously on display at Burning Man but now stands tall at Brookfield Place's Waterfront Plaza.

Photograph: Courtesy of Downtown Alliance

But if it's a subtler sort of artistic message that you're after, we suggest heading to 170 Forsyth, where conceptual artist Alexander Si is commenting on the current state of real estate affairs in New York.

The Brooklyn resident has, in fact, quite literally transformed Ki Smith Gallery on the Lower East Side into a leasing office for an imagined luxury building at the address.

In Si's mind, 170 Forsyth is a brand-new, ten-floor, five-unit condominium. Basically, the sort of new construction that has seemingly taken over the city and the local real estate market in recent years. Talk about creativity.

As the weather turns warmer, we expect outdoor art pieces to be set up even more frequently. But if you can't wait until then, here is a rundown of the best outdoor art in NYC this winter.