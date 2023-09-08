Good news, tender lovers (we mean chicken tenders, of course): Raising Cane's is spreading its wings in New York City. The Baton Rouge-based fast-food chain first came to the Big Apple this past June with a Times Square flagship at 1501 Broadway, complete with Texas Toast-themed seating, Cane’s sauce-inspired coffee tables and, of course, those beloved fried chicken fingers.

Now the chicken chain is coming to Noho—20 Astor Place at the corner of Lafayette Street, to be exact—and to celebrate, the first 20 customers who are lined up for the new location's opening celebration on Wednesday, September 13 will win free Cane's for a year through the brand's "Lucky 20" drawing. Entries will be accepted from 7:30 to 8:30am and winners will be announced following the opening ceremony shortly after.

The opening-day celebration will also feature a ribbon cutting before doors officially open at 8:45am, as well as a live graffiti artist show at 10:30am and a musical performance from a capella group The TeeTones at 5pm.

The 4,500-square-foot Astor Place location—which is smartly set just a chicken bone's throw from the NYU campus and all of its hungry coeds—marks the second NYC outpost for Cane's. The Times Square restaurant drew 10,000 customers on its opening day alone and has served more than one million chicken fingers since opening its doors.

And it's apparently only the beginning for Cane's New York City footprint: the chain has plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2023, per a press release, including more than 20 set for the five boroughs and greater NYC over the coming years.

“The opening of our Astor Place location is an exciting milestone as we expand outside of Times Square and into other areas of the city,” said Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s founder. “We saw great success with our Global Flagship and that showed us that we have incredible potential in New York and beyond. Our NYC Caniacs have long awaited the opening of Astor Place and I’m excited that it’s officially time to open the doors.”

The Raising Cane's at Astor Place will operate Sunday through Wednesday from 9am to 1am and Thursday through Saturday from 9am to 2am.