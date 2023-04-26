New York
Timeout

Milady's
Photograph: Courtesy of Daniel Krieger

7 NYC spots to order caviar for less

Restaurants and bars where you can grab a taste or a full ounce of the luxe fish eggs for mostly under $30.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Synonymity with luxury aside, caviar can be inscrutable. It’s roe, sure, but those pearly little fish eggs appear on menus under that gilded name whether they’re the lower-priced, bright and bubbly steelhead trout variety, spendier, tight and inky ossetra-type or tip-top market beluga breed. 

Technically, caviar is supposed to be wild sturgeon-derived. But the way its title is used is closer to how we use “speakeasy” than, say, “Champagne.” Most of what’s called caviar looks enough like the real deal to make believe, and, if you are playing pretend, it’s unlikely anybody’s going to come and crush your illusions . . . or your actual goods like what happened in a recent row over the legally-protected name of a certain sparkling white wine. 

Regardless, the stuff is expensive, stretching into hundreds of dollars as standalone items in NYC restaurants, appearing for not much less as supplements on tasting menus and adding dollar signs to other foodstuffs—potato interpretations, pasta, chicken eggs several ways—all around town. But the best way to have caviar is as the main event. 

Skipping appearances as glancing garnishes, imperceptible ingredients or obvious extravagance afterthoughts, there are a few places where you can grab cavi in more-or-less featured form for a little less cash. Sure, some amount to just a few bites, but most are under $30 for at least a taste of one of the world’s most famous finer things. 

Where to grab caviar for less cash in NYC

The $30 Caviar Dip at Milady’s
Photograph: Courtesy of Daniel Krieger

The $30 Caviar Dip at Milady’s

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Soho

This top Soho spot is all kinds of fun in a relaxed but lively environment and menus that wink at its local favorite dive bar predecessor by the same name. Divided into “dive” and “high dive” categories, Milady’s evening fare includes a $30 caviar dip with crème fraîche, egg, red onion, dill and about half an ounce of domestic caviar. A full ounce addition is available for $65 more for high (egg) rollers. 

The $27 Caviar Sandwich at Madeline’s Martini
Photograph: Courtesy of Madeline’s Martini

The $27 Caviar Sandwich at Madeline’s Martini

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Newly opened Madeline’s Martini has several varieties of that titular tipple, plus a caviar sandwich that would carry a considerable trade value in the lunchroom. Black grinnell caviar (a more affordable fish egg harvested from North American bowfin) is joined by chopped egg on crust-free brioche for a delight of a triangular treat. At $27 it’s even a few bucks less than considerably less luxe lunchtime staples. 

The $26 Caviar and Chips at High Tide

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Top boatstaurant operator Crew has reopened most of its waterside spots for the 2023 season, and High Tide toward the top of Brooklyn Bridge Park has some festive unfertilized vessels for the occasion. Its $26 dish includes Cape Cod chips, crème fraîche, lemon, chives and an ounce of steelhead trout roe, another more frugal North American option, this one with a bright orange hue and substantial, near-effervescent pop.  

The $62 Chips and Dip+ at Pebble Bar

Rockefeller Center’s favorite celebrity-backed three-story townhouse bar (a niche if there ever was one) serves a relative saline steal compared to other items like its $10 olives. Kaluga caviar, sometimes called river beluga due to its proximity to that true peak roe, is available as a $50 add-on to a $12 Cape Cod chips and French onion dip. 

The $28 Martini with Caviar at Martiny’s
Photograph: Courtesy of Martiny's

The $28 Martini with Caviar at Martiny’s

Do you remember last year when caviar bumps swept the city, appearing on the backs of hands like the cocaine from whence it gained its name at restaurants, bars, coffee carts and drive-throughs citywide? Neither do I, but some clever menu authors did take inspiration from the standard practice cavi-devotees use, perhaps, to taste the stuff unadorned, and consumer-scaled it. Stylish, spendy Martiny’s went ahead and gave the body shot’s fishier kin a bit of quirk by arranging it onto a Nightmare Before Christmas-esque wooden hand. It’s accompanied by a martini, but don’t try to handle its stem with your new appendage. Reps did not provide information about the kaluga's quantity at press time, but it looks like at least a lick. 

