Plate of barbecue with briskey, pulled pork, cornbread, slaw and mac and cheese
Bark Barbecue| Plate of barbecue
Bark Barbecue

Jerk-style brisket, fried chicharrones and pernil—here’s where you can get international BBQ in NYC

See what’s cooking on the grill across the boroughs.

Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Brisket with all that glorious char. Sticky ribs that fall off the bone. Smokey and savory burnt ends with that telltale crunch. No, we aren’t in the South, we are right here in New York City. Pitmasters from and wide, and even a few homegrown talents, are smoking it up with the best of them, doling out barbecue that would make even a Southerner shake their head in glory. But with the wide range of cultures found within our city, it wasn’t long before flavors bled together and techniques merged. New York, after all, is a breeding ground for innovation. And right now, what’s on the grill is the playing field.

Here’s a list of where to find barbecue with an international spin.

International BBQ Spots

Jase BBQ

Growing up in Tobago, Jase Franklyn learned the art of barbecue through his mother. While working as a track and field coach, he decided to introduce his form of cue’ with a Trini spin to one of his track meets. We (and many others) have been running after it ever since. Franklyn’s rotating Caribbean-style barbecue has involved jerk-style brisket and ribs and barbecue chicken. While Jase BBQ has yet to find a permanent home, you can find him popping up in The Rockaways or at Smorgasboard collaborating with other vendors (peep the Jamaican patty and barbecue brisket combo with Tosh’s Patties).

Bark Barbecue

  • DUMBO
Bark Barbecue
Bark Barbecue
Photograph: Courtesy of Bark Barbecue

Barbecue is one of the finest food groups an omnivore can enjoy. Bark Barbecue has been a moveable feast in NYC since pitmaster Ruben Santana first started serving his low-and-slow, white oak-fueled recipes at outdoor markets and pop-ups citywide (and beyond!) in 2020. Now, Bark’s beautiful brisket, ribs and pulled pork by the pound are available right here, every day, at its first permanent outpost. Pile your pick alongside rib tips, sandwiches and sides like mac and cheese. 

La Piraña Lechonera

  • The Bronx

If you find yourself near the corner of Wales Avenue and East 152nd Street, you may hear a rhythmic “whack, whack, whack.” Locals know that’s just the sound of Angel Jimenez hacking up pork for the masses. For over 20 years, Jimenez has served up his famous lechon asado in a trailer parked in the South Bronx. While the dish is usually cooked on a spit, Jimenez slow-roasts his pigs for eight hours inside a wood-fired oven parked on the sidewalk about a block from the truck. You may just catch Jimenez carrying trays of pork straight from the oven back to his trailer before he gets to work with his handy machete. Beyond pork, mofongo, octopus salad and empanadas rotate on the regular. The restaurant has long been detailed in various media, Vice, Taste and The New York Times. That’s all to say a mix of locals, regulars and even out-of-state travelers will be a steady presence. So prepare for a wait, but know it will be worth it.

