View this post on Instagram
Growing up in Tobago, Jase Franklyn learned the art of barbecue through his mother. While working as a track and field coach, he decided to introduce his form of cue’ with a Trini spin to one of his track meets. We (and many others) have been running after it ever since. Franklyn’s rotating Caribbean-style barbecue has involved jerk-style brisket and ribs and barbecue chicken. While Jase BBQ has yet to find a permanent home, you can find him popping up in The Rockaways or at Smorgasboard collaborating with other vendors (peep the Jamaican patty and barbecue brisket combo with Tosh’s Patties).