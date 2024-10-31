Whether you’re app-fatigued or just ready for some IRL dopamine and good conversation for the night, head to a speed dating event at a trendy bar or speakeasy in Manhattan with Ambyr Club, a new speed dating company in the Big Apple. What stands out the most? Members are vetted by Ambyr (yep, thats an application process to join, an interview and a background check) so you can have some peace of mind when you sit down at their monthly events. From Jazz nights to rooftop parties to Halloween masquerades, events and cost vary each month, but usually start around $150.
Sure, speed dating in NYC might sound like a relic of the '90s, but hear us out. If you've tried Hinge, Bumble and even the more obscure (though intriguing) dating apps but still can’t seem to swipe yourself in love, it’s time to think outside the app. NYC may be a city for singles, but when you’re surrounded by romantic restaurants and perfect date ideas, it’s impossible not to long for something more than the one-night stands you find at hookup bars eventually.
When you’re open to finding a deeper connection but don’t want all the pressure of a blind date or setup, dip your toes into New York’s dating pool with the city’s best speed dating events.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best date ideas in NYC
RECOMMENDED: The best matchmakers in NYC