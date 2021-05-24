Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The best farmers’ markets in NYC
The New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market
Photograph: The New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market

The best farmers’ markets in NYC

Make Antoni proud and cook with the freshest ingredients found at the greatest farmers’ markets NYC has to offer

By Shaye Weaver
If you want fantastic farmers’ markets, NYC’s close proximity to sustainable, family-run farms in the tri-state area means these open-air bazaars are teeming with just-picked fruits and vegetables including freshly made bread among other artisanal products. Whether you’re on a mission to find the perfect premade picnic baskets to take to your favorite NYC parks or just simply looking for fun things to do outside, these seasonal or year-round farmers’ markets are sure to showcase the best our fertile Eastern Seaboard has to offer. With so many excellent alfresco options like these, you won’t be stepping foot in those garden-variety grocery stores anytime soon.

Find a farmers’ market in NYC

Union Square Greenmarket

1. Union Square Greenmarket

Attractions Parks and gardens Union Square

Here you’ll find yourself shopping elbow to elbow with top chefs for all manner of regionally grown culinary pleasures. Shop year-round for seasonal fruits and vegetables, farmstead cheeses, artisanal breads, fresh-cut flowers, wine and much more. In addition to shopping, visitors can watch or partake in cooking demonstrations or other weekly events and activities. Head over on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 6pm.


Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Hudson Yards' Farmers Market

Shopping The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, Midtown West
Hudson Yards has its own Farmers Market, which is opened for the first time on Thursday, April 22 — for Earth Day. It's be open every Tuesday and Thursday through the fall from 10am to 6pm with vendors and farmers like Agri Exotic Trading, ESO Artisanal PastaJon’s Gourmet MushroomsStarbright Floral DesignAlecia BakeryRed House RoastersNew York Prime BeefThe Hampton GrocerMontauk Catch Club and Springbrook Hollow Farm Distiller. 
Photograph: Courtesy Down to Earth Markets

3. Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Prospect Heights

Shop a huge array of fresh produce at this greenmarket in Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza every Saturday (8am-3pm). The second-largest market behind Union Square Greenmarket, this open-air collection of vendors offers baked goods from Baker’s Bounty and Bread Alone, plus locally sourced fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat from New Jersey, Connecticut and upstate New York farmers.

4. Wholesale Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs The Bronx

Starting on June 12, peruse more than 100 products from local farms at this produce lover's paradise in Hunts Point. Most of the fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants and flowers are harvested 24 hours before being sold to ensure optimum freshness, and you can't beat the market's killer wholesale rates. It's open April to December (Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2-8pm.)

Greenmarket
Photograph: CC/Flickr/Wally Gobetz

5. Bartel-Pritchard Square Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Windsor Terrace

It’s all about quality over quantity at this 12-month market nestled just inside the verdant southwest corner of Prospect Park. Treat yourself to wild-caught seasonal seafood (striped bass, fluke, porgy) all year long every Wednesday (8am-2pm) and Sundays (May 2-December 19, 9am-3pm) from Suffolk County’s American Pride Seafood, or stock up on veggies from Cumberland County, New Jersey's Kernan Farms during the growing season.

Down to Earth Markets
Photograph: Courtesy Down to Earth Markets

6. Morningside Park’s Down to Earth Farmers’ Market

Shopping Markets and fairs Morningside Heights

Running since 2005, this gathering of upstate farmers features country bread, apple cakes, fresh-pressed olive oils and artisanal pickles. Grocery store shopping is already a debacle, so you’re better off going to a green market like this one and build relationships directly with the farmers. Head over on Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Greenmarket
Photograph: CC/Flickr/Samuel Globus

7. Corona Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Queens

Every Friday from June 18 through November 19 (8am-3pm), you can take part in the market’s family-friendly activities that emphasize the benefits of eating fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables. And when class is out of session, market-goers can peruse Corona’s plethora of farm vendors, stocking up on local, free-range eggs from Mimomex Farm and daily-pressed apple cider from Wager’s Cider Mill.

Fort Greene Park Greenmarket
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ethan Oringel

8. Fort Greene Park Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Fort Greene

Along the edge of Fort Greene Park and across from a row of brownstones, a curated crop of meat, bread and produce vendors set up booths every Saturday all year long (8am-3pm). If the rich variety of cheeses and artisanal breads for sale don’t evoke a quaint, small-town feel, the rotating roster of performing local musicians certainly will.

Photograph: The New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market

9. The New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market

Shopping Markets and fairs The Bronx

Hosting cooking demonstrations and recipe exchanges, this market goes well beyond basic produce, with its wide variety of orchard fruits and seasonal items. Even if you don’t need anything, walk through to familiarize yourself with what’s currently available at this expansive expo.

Sunnyside Greenmarket
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Amy Stephenson

10. Sunnyside Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Sunnyside

Every Saturday, Sunnyside residents flock to this market for fresh dairy products, grass-fed beef, fish, shellfish, pickled vegetables, eggs and wine made from locally sourced grapes and other specialty items. The market is within close proximity to Lou Lodati Park, with compost collecting and textile recycling services on-site, so you can stock up and clean out your kitchen all in one shot. Hours from May to December are 8am-3pm and 8am-2pm between January and April.

Greenmarket
Photograph: CC/Flickr/Lucius Kwok

11. Elmhurst Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Elmhurst

Located just outside the entrance to Elmhurst Hospital, this pint-size farmers’ market delights both hospital visitors and neighborhood residents alike with its seasonal selection of vegetables, herbs and orchard fruit starting June 1 (8am-4pm). Market highlights include local honey from Apple State Hill Top Family Farm and pumpkin bread from Meredith’s Bakery.

Borough Hall Greenmarket
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/jalbertgagnier

12. Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Downtown Brooklyn

Just a stone’s throw from the Brooklyn Bridge—and several blocks from the Cobble Hill Trader Joe’s—this farmers’ market has been around for more than 25 years. Sample honey from Delaware County and orchard fruits, vegetables, jams, cider and pork from a selection of longtime purveyors. Depending on the season, you may be able to snag hand-rolled hard pretzels, baked goods and cut flowers, too. Head over on Saturdays and Tuesdays (8am-3pm)year-round.

13. Staten Island Mall Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Staten Island

Score homemade pies, freshly caught seafood, locally harvested honey, orchard fruit picked at its peak and vegetables from Orange County's renowned "black dirt." It’s best to beat the crowds and go early, ensuring you’ll get there in time to snag the cream of the crop. Head over on Saturdays (between May 15 and December 18) from 8am to 2pm.

Astoria Greenmarket
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/watashiwani

14. Saint George Greenmarket

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies with a view of New York Harbor and downtown Manhattan each Saturday (8am-2pm from May to December and 8am-1pm from January to April). Peruse the freshest seasonal fruit, produce, cheese, meat, seafood, baked goods, plants, berries and more from Staten Island Family Farm Vegetables, Mexican specialty produce from Richmond, Jersey Farm Produce Produce Vegetables, herbs, small fruit from Hunterdon County, NJ, Stony Mountain Ranch Grass-fed Piedmontese beef from Schuylkill County, PA and more.

97th Street GreenMarket December 28, 2012: Rapini, Red Kale, Collard Greens, broccoli Rabe, Brassica oleracea, Acephala Group, Kale, borecole, Red Cabbage, Cabbage, Red Kale,
Photograph: CC/Flickr/Charles Leroy Smith

15. Carroll Gardens Greenmarket

Shopping Markets and fairs Carroll Gardens

Stretching along the front sidewalk of PS58 overlooking Carroll Park, this year-round Sunday greenmarket offers eco-conscious Brooklynites an impressive selection of regionally grown produce, award-winning cheeses, wild-caught fish and grass-fed meats, plus occasional cooking demonstrations and health screenings. Head over from 8am to 2pm.

