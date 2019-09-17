The best fall shows to see on Broadway in 2019

Theater is sparse in the summer, but it springs back to life in the fall with a wide variety of shows on Broadway. If you think the Great White Way is only about trying to find the best Broadway musicals, take another look. The final stretch of 2019 does include a smattering of tuners—including an Alanis Morissette jukebox show, a Tina Turner biomusical and a version of West Side Story unlike any you've seen before—as well as several returning holiday favorites. But new plays dominate the landscape: original dramas by Tracy Letts, Matthew Lopez, Adam Rapp, Jeremy O. Harris, Robert Schenkkan and Florian Zeller. Here, in chronological order, is a fall preview of the 16 new productions to be found on Broadway between now and December.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in the fall

