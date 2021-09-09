Few live-action shorts have had the impact of Celeste Lescene and Peggy Rajski's 1994 film Trevor, which not only won an Oscar but inspired the 1998 creation of Trevor Project, a suicide-prevention organization aimed at LGBTQ youth that is still very much in operation today. Now Lescene's story, about a widely bullied diva-worshipping 13-year-old kid in 1981 with a crush on another boy at his school, has been adapted into a musical by the Southern Comfort team of Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis. Director Marc Bruni and choreographer Josh Prince, who collaborated on Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, reunite at the reins.