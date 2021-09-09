Having successfully taken on Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility, director Eric Tucker and his esteemed Bedlam company apply their spare but inventive aesthetic to another Austen classic: the author's final completed novel, 1817's Persuasion, in which an unmarried women reconsiders her rejection of a Navy man she had once considered to be beneath her station. Sarah Rose Kearns, who has adapted the book for the stage, also plays the central role; the supporting cast includes Rajesh Bose, Caroline Grogan, Nandita Shenoy, Jamie Smithson, Randolph Curtis Rand, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Claire Hsu, Annabel Capper and Yonatan Gebeyehu.