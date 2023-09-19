New York
AarAaron Monaghan and Rory Nolan in Juno and the Paycock as part of DruidO'Casey
Photograph: Courtesy Ros KavanaghDruidO'Casey

The 20 best Off Broadway shows to see in Fall 2023

A fall preview of the most promising Off Broadway musicals and plays that are scheduled to open in 2023

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Eleven shows make up the fall Broadway season in 2023, which is slightly less than usual. But as all theater fans know, there's more to New York City's stage scene than the bright lights of Broadway. Many of the city's most thrilling productions happen beyond Times Square, in the wide realm known as Off Broadway—and that's certainly looking to be the case again this year. But how can you choose what to see? We can help. We've sifted through dozens of upcoming Off Broadway shows set to open this fall and chosen 20 that strike us especially promising, from new musicals to trenchant dramas and revivals of the classics. Here, in order of when the shows start, is our 2023 Off Broadway fall preview.

RECOMMENDED: Current and upcoming Off Broadway listings  

Off Broadway shows to see this fall

Infinite Life
Photograph: Courtesy Ahron R. Foster

Infinite Life

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Chelsea

Starting in the 2000s, playwright Annie Baker marked herself as one of the theater's major new voices with a run of fascinating works including Circle Mirror TransformationThe FlickJohn and The Antipodes. Now she returns with her first new play in more than five years: a look a pain and desire, as explored by five women in northern California. James Macdonald directs the world premiere—coproduced by the Atlantic and the U.K.'s National Theatre—with a murderers' row of New York stage actors: Marylouise Burke, Mia Katigbak, Christina Kirk, Kristine Nielsen, Brenda Pressley and Pete Simpson.

Read more
Buy ticket
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Hell's Kitchen

Vampire shows don't have a great track record lately, as the blessedly short Broadway runs of Dance of the VampiresLestat and Dracula attest. But this one, co-written by director Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, may have better luck: It takes a wild comedic approach to the material. James Daly plays the Count, who is now a pansexual zoomer; the supporting cast comprises Arnie Burton, Ellen Harvey, Jordan Boatman and the appropriately ageless Andrew Keenan-Bolger.

Read more
Buy ticket
Death, Let Me Do My Show
Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid

Death, Let Me Do My Show

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • West Village

Rachel Bloom, who co-created and starred in the TV musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, makes her Off Broadway debut in a one-woman show that confronts the disruptions wrought be the COVID pandemic, including the death of her friend and creative partner Adam Schlesinger. The New York premiere is directed by Seth Barrish, whose résumé includes many collaborations with solo sensation Mike Birbiglia.

Read more
Buy ticket
Job
Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid

Job

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • West Village

Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, who previously costarred in Succession, face off in a tense psychological drama by Max Wolf Friedlich, in which an employee on leave from a tech company after a mental breakdown attempts to persuade a therapist to help her get back her job. Michael Herwitz directs the world premiere. 

Read more
Buy ticket
The Refuge Plays
Photograph: Courtesy Antonio Holder Jr.

The Refuge Plays

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis (Nat Turner in Jerusalem) tracks 70 years of one Black family's history in this world premiere, produced by the Roundabout in association with New York Theatre Workshop. Patricia McGregor directs an ensemble cast that includes Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That) and Jon Michael Hill (Elementary) alongside Ngozi Jane Anyanwu, Jerome Preston Bates, Mallori Taylor Johnson, Lizan Mitchell, Lance Coadie Williams and Tina's Daniel J. Watts.

Read more
Buy ticket
Here We Are
Photograph: Courtesy the Broadway League

Here We Are

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

When the musical-theater deity Stephen Sondheim died in 2021, he was working with the witty playwright David Ives (The Heir Apparent) on what would turn out to be his final new show, based on typically unconventional subject matter: The Exterminating Angel and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, a pair of surrealist films directed by Luis Buñuel. That project is now gettingits world premiere at the Shed in a production directed by Joe Mantello (Assassins). The extraodinary cast includes David Hyde Pierce and Bobby Cannavale as well as Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale and Jeremy Shamos.

Read more
Buy ticket
All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

  • Theater
  • Shakespeare
  • Gramercy

Patrick Page's magnificent bass voice has made him the go-to actor for menacing roles in Broadway musicals, including HadestownThe Lion King, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. In this solo show, he goes from bad to verse in an extended look at the villains of Shakespeare, stepping into the shadows of multiple characters—such as Richard III, Iago and Macbeth—to explore the playwright's evolving understanding of the evil that men do. Classical-theater expert Simon Godwin directs. 

Read more
Buy ticket
DruidO’Casey
Photograph: Courtesy Ros Kavanagh

DruidO’Casey

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Greenwich Village

Having sung the praises of John Millington Synge in 2006 and Tom Murphy in 2012, Ireland's estimable Druid Theatre Company now returns to New York with a repertory triptych of classics by Sean O’Casey, all set in Dublin in the 1910s and 1920s: The Plough and the Stars, The Shadow of a Gunman and Juno and the Paycock. Druid founder Garry Hynes directs all three, which can be seen as a single six-hour marathon on October 7, 11 and 14. An ensemble cast of 18 plays all 40 roles.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Stereophonic
Photograph: Courtesy Chelcie Parry

Stereophonic

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Hell's Kitchen

Arcade Fire's Will Butler contributes original songs to David Adjmi's latest play, which is set in a California recording studio in 1976—where internal fault lines threaten to destoy a rock band as it lays down tracks for what could be a breakthrough album. Daniel Aukin directs the world premiere at Playwrights Horizons; the cast includes Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon and Chris Stack.

Read more
Buy ticket
Sabbath’s Theater
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Sabbath’s Theater

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Hell's Kitchen

Stage and screen staple John Turturro plays the title role of Mickey Sabbath in a theatrical adaptation—written by Turturro and Ariel Levy—of Philip Roth's scabrous 1995 novel, which follows the misadventures of an aging but still nasty-minded puppeteer. The formidable Elizabeth Marvel costars as his late mistress, and Jason Kravits plays all of the other roles; Jo Bonney directs the world premiere for the New Group. 

Read more
Buy ticket
The Gardens of Anuncia
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Gardens of Anuncia

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Upper West Side

Broadway lifer Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Lineplays an Argentine artist looking back on her childhood in a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party) that is inspired by the life story of the show's director and co-choreographer: frequent LaChiusa collaborator Graciela Daniele. The promising cast also includes Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Enrique Acevedo, Tally Sessions, Kalyn West and the always zesty Mary Testa. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Hell's Kitchen
Photograph: Zoltan Tombor

Hell's Kitchen

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Noho

Alicia Keys salutes the concrete jungle where dreams are made of (sigh) in a coming-of-age musical, loosely inspired by the pop singer-songwriter's personal history, that includes new material as well as hits from the Keys catalog. The script is by Kristoffer Diaz (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity); Michael Greif (Rent) directs the world premiere at the Public, and Camille A. Brown is the choreographer. Newcomer Maleah Joi Moon is at the center of a large cast that also includes Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, Lamont Walker II, Mariand Torres and Crystal Monee Hall. Unsurprisingly, the Public run is completely sold out—but if the show turns out to be a winner, a Broadway transfer might be in its future.

Read more
Buy ticket
Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It's That Time of the Month
Photograph: Max Bernstein

Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It's That Time of the Month

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Tribeca

Becca Blackwell (Is This A Room) has been a forceful presence in many a downtown production in the past 15 years. In her outrageous new queer comedy, the charismatic postgender performer plays a human-size vagina named Snatch Adams who hosts a late-night talk show with help from sidekick Tainty McCracken (played by Dead Darlings firebrand Amanda Duarte). Jess Barbagallo directs Soho Rep's world-premiere production, which is presented in association with the Bushwick Starr.

Read more
Buy ticket
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Photograph: Courtesy Peter Yang

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • West Village

The delightful Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) makes her stage debut opposite Christopher Abbott in John Patrick Shanley's prickly 1983 romantic drama, in which two lost souls in the Bronx try to grab each other. The revival is directed by actor Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in his first outing as a stage director. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Scene Partners
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Scene Partners

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Gramercy

Two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest returns to the stage as a 75-year-old woman who moves to Los Angeles in the mid-1980s, determined to be a star of the silver screen. Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) directs the Vineyard's world premiere of this offbeat new comedy by John J. Caswell Jr. (Wet Brain). 

Read more
Buy ticket
Pal Joey
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Pal Joey

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

New York City Center kicks off its theater season with a revisal of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's scandalous1940 musical about a nightclub singer who becomes the boy toy of a rich, married socialite. As reimagined by directors Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn, this version—with a new book by Richard LaGravenese and Daniel “Koa” Beaty—adds a racial twist to the story. Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud) and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) play the leading lovers, with support from Loretta Devine, Brooks Ashmanskas, Jeb Brown and Aisha Jackson; the ensemble includes tap queen Dormeshia and Glover himself, who also choreographs.

Read more
Buy ticket
Poor Yella Rednecks
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Poor Yella Rednecks

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

Manhattan Theater Club, which mounted Qui Nguyen's Vietgone in 2016, reunites the playwright with other key players from that memorable production—director May Adrales and actors Jon Hoche, Paco Tolson and Samantha Quan—for this New York premiere. Ben Levin, Jon Norman Schneider and Maureen Sebastian round out the cast for this tale of a Vietnamese family's efforts to replant its roots in Arkansas. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Waiting for Godot
Photograph: Courtesy Ben Rayner

Waiting for Godot

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Fort Greene

Boardwalk Empire costars Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks reunite to play Estragon and Vladimir, a pair of static tramps killing time under a tree, in the latest revival of Samuel Beckett's existentialist antidrama, directed by TFANA's Arin Arbus. Ajay Naidu and Jeffrey Biehl complete the principal cast. Will Godot show up this time? Wait—and wait and wait and wait—and see!

Read more
Buy ticket
Spain
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Spain

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Hell's Kitchen

Marin Ireland and Zachary James play 1930s filmmakers working on a KGB-funded movie about the Spanish Civil War in a new play by Jen Silverman (Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties), directed by Tyne Rafaeli for Second Stage. The stacked cast also features three actors playing the real-life creators of the pro-Republican 1937 film The Spanish Earth: Andrew Burnap as the Communist documentarian Joris Ivens, and Danny Wolohan and Erik Lochtefeld as writers Ernest Hemingway and John Dos Passos, respectively. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Buena Vista Social Club
Photograph: Courtesy Mark Seliger

Buena Vista Social Club

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Chelsea

If you were alive in the late 1990s, you probably remember the eponymous 1997 album that catapulted Buena Vista Social Club, an ensemble of veteran Cuban musicians, to international fame (and an acclaimed Wim Winders documentary a couple years later). Now the group's story comes to the Atlantic in a world-premiere musical by Marco Ramirez (The Royale), directed by Saheem Ali and choreographed by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck. Broadway composer David Yazbek leads the music team bringing BVSC's tunes to the stage.

Read more
Buy ticket
