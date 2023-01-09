Seeing a show on Broadway can require some planning in advance—and sometimes a leap of faith. You can wait until the shows have opened and try to see only the very best Broadway shows, but at that point, it is often harder to get tickets and good seats. So it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the shows that will be opening on Broadway down the line, be they original musicals, promising new plays or revivals of time-tested classics.

This spring, the lineup includes multiple shows that were hits in London, a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, two plays that won acclaim in previous Off Broadway runs (including a Pulitzer Prize) and the highly anticipated revivals of four musical favorites. Here, in order of when they start, are the productions that have been confirmed so far to open on Broadway in 2023.

