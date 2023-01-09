New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jōvan Dansberry in Dancin'
Photograph: Courtesy Julieta CervantesDancin'

Upcoming Broadway shows headed to NYC

Here’s a full list of shows that will be opening on Broadway in the months ahead.

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Advertising

Seeing a show on Broadway can require some planning in advance—and sometimes a leap of faith. You can wait until the shows have opened and try to see only the very best Broadway shows, but at that point, it is often harder to get tickets and good seats. So it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the shows that will be opening on Broadway down the line, be they original musicals, promising new plays or revivals of time-tested classics.

This spring, the lineup includes multiple shows that were hits in London, a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, two plays that won acclaim in previous Off Broadway runs (including a Pulitzer Prize) and the highly anticipated revivals of four musical favorites. Here, in order of when they start, are the productions that have been confirmed so far to open on Broadway in 2023.

Recommended: Current and Upcoming Off Broadway Shows

Upcoming Broadway Shows

A Doll's House
Photograph: Courtesy Charlie Gray

A Doll's House

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

Jessica Chastain, who won an Oscar last year for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, returns to Broadway to play Nora in Henrik Ibsen's door-slamming drama, the protofeminist 1879 classic about a woman whose marriage crumbles under financial duress. Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac), who was scheduled to direct Chastain in a 2020 West End production of A Doll's House before Covid got in the way, now helms different adaptation of the play by Amy Herzog (Mary Jane). Arian Moayed (Succession) costars as Nora's conventional husband, Torvald, joined by a support cast that includes Jesmille DarbouzeTasha Lawrence, Michael Patrick Thornton and Hamilton's Okieriete Onaodowan. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Bad Cinderella
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

Bad Cinderella

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

From the ashes of its much-delayed premiere in the West End emerges Andrew Lloyd Webber's latest new Broadway musical: a saucy reimagination of the Cinderella story in which our heroine is a goth-chick rebel in a town of superficial beauties. Lloyd Webber loyalist Laurence Connor directs the show, which has a book by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels). Linedy Genao plays the title character, with support from Grace McLean and Jordan Dobson as local royals, Christina Acosta Robinson as the transformative Godmother, and Carolee Carmello, Morgan Higgins and Sami Gayle Christina as Cindy's unwelcoming stepfamily. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Parade
Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid

Parade

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) star in a revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony Award–winning 1998 musical tragedy, based on the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man falsely accused of murdering a young girl in 1913 Georgia. Director Michael Arden (Once on This Island) uses historical photographs and projections to lend documentary gravity to the staging, which made its debut as a hugely suceessful concert staging at City Center last year. The supporting cast for the Broadway transfer has not yet been announced. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Photograph: Courtesy Franz Szony

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

The steady stream of Stephen Sondheim revivals continues as the estimable Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford headline the latest Broadway incarnation of Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s 1979 killer-cannibal musical. Directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail, the production uses Jonathan Tunick's original 26-piece orchestrations to do justice to the show's razor-sharp score; the large cast includes Ruthie Ann Miles, Jordan Fisher, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson and Stranger Things kiddo Gaten Matarazzo. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Dancin'
Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes

Dancin'

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Few director-choreographers have left as deep a mark on Broadway as Bob Fosse, whose range as a dancemaker extends well beyond the hat tricks, jazz hands and fractured poses for which he is perhaps best known. This revival of his hit 1978 dance revue, overseen by original cast member Wayne Cilento, includes such Fosse classics as "Mr. Bojangles," "I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man" and "Sing Sing Sing." 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Shucked
Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid

Shucked

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Can musical comedy help heal America's cultural divide? We're all ears. Tony-winning book writer Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Grammy-winning Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally collaborate on this modern American fable about an insular farming community that turns to a city slicker for help in a time of crisis. Veteran stager Jack O'Brien (Hairspray) directs; the cast includes John Behlmann, Alex Newell, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand and Ashley D. Kelley.

Read more
Buy ticket
Camelot
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Camelot

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Upper West Side

Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's musical, based on T.H. White's Arthurian fantasy series The Once and Future King, was a hit in 1960, but the passage of time has not been kind to Lerner's original book. In this Lincoln Center production, directed by house revival master Bartlett Sher, West Wing auteur Aaron Sorkin extensively revises the original script to offer a new take on the tale of a Round Table undermined by a romantic triangle. Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance), Philippa Soo (Hamilton) and Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady) star as the central trio. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Photograph: Courtesy Alastair Muir

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Midtown West

Five years after bringing down the house in the slapstick disaster comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre returns to Broadway with a new comedic fiasco by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. This time, in lieu of a murder mystery, the hapless Cornley Drama Society attempts a staging of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan that, we can safely predict, really doesn't fly. Adam Meggido directs the carnival of theatrical mayhem.

Read more
Buy ticket
Fat Ham
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Fat Ham

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Midtown West

Saheem Ali directs James Ijames's tragicomic riff on Hamlet, which transforms Shakespeare's mopey Dane into a queer Black college kid. The play won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama after its acclaimed premiere at the Public last year. Now it moves on up to Broadway with its original cast intact: Marcel Spears in the lead role, Juicy, with a supporting cast that comprises Nikki Crawford, Chris Herbie Holland, Billy Eugene Jones, Adrianna Mitchell, Calvin Leon Smith and Benja Kay Thomas.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Life of Pi
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Life of Pi

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

Lolita Chakrabarti’s adventure story—adapted from Yann Martel's tale of an Indian teenager stranded at sea with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and Bengal tiger—has been a hit in the West End since it opened there in 2021, and has met with equal success in its pre-Broadway engagement at American Repertory Theatre. Expect fantastical seafaring spectacle, courtesy of Tim Hatley's sets and Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes's puppetry.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Thanksgiving Play
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Thanksgiving Play

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Midtown West

Well-meaning but clueless white teaching artists attempt to create a woke Thanksgiving pageant in this satire by Larissa FastHorse, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation's Rosebud Sioux Tribe. The play had its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2018; this version is directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) for Second Stage. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
New York, New York
Photograph: Courtesy Bianca Bourgeois

New York, New York

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Not since The Visit has there been a new musical by the great Broadway songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb (CabaretChicago), which is not entirely surprising since Ebb died in 2004. This one reunites the creators of the underrated 2010 K&E musical The Scottsboro Boys—director-choreographer Susan Stroman and book writer David Thompson, who is now joined by Scottsboro cast member Sharon Washington—for an original show about NYC after the end of World War II. The score includes two numbers from the 1977 movie New York, New York—the instantly anthemic theme song and the survivor-torch tune "The World Goes 'Round"—and additional lyrics by no less a Broadway eminence than Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Click here for excerpts from their 2015 public conversation.)

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Good Night, Oscar
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Lauren

Good Night, Oscar

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • Midtown West

The multitalented comic actor Sean Hayes (Just Jack) stars as the witty pianist, composer, actor and talk-show mainstay Oscar Levant in a bioplay by the expert Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife), which finds Levant appearing on a 1958 episode of Jack Paar's Tonight Show while wrestling with mental-health demons. The supporting cast, directed by Lisa Peterson, comprises Ben Rappaport, Emily Bergl, Peter Grosz, Alex Wyse, John Zdrojeski and Ain't No Mo' standout Marchánt Davis.

Read more
Buy ticket
Prima Facie
Photograph: Courtesy Helen Murray

Prima Facie

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

The gifted Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) stars as a young lawyer who successfully defends men accused of sexual assault—until she is the victim of one herself—in a solo play by Australia's Suzie Miller. Justin Martin, who directed the show's London premiere last year, take the reins again for the U.S. premiere. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Once Upon a One More Time
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

Once Upon a One More Time

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Thanks to the prolifieration of pop jukebox musicals, you can already hear five Britney Spears songs in & Juliet and another one in Moulin Rouge!, but is that enough to quench our seemingly limitless Britney thirst? This new show by Jon Hartmere (bare) delves deeper into the Princess of Pop's catalog to tell the story of a different set of princesses—fairytale icons Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel and more—whose lives are upended by a feminist fairy godmother. The married team of Keone and Mari Madrid direct and choreograph the production, with creative input from British director David Leveaux; the Broadway cast has not yet been announced, but the company of the 2021 Washington D.C. premiere included Briga Heelan, Emily Skinner, Michael McGrath, Aisha Jackson, Brooke Dillman and Morgan Weed.

Read more
Buy ticket
Back to the Future: The Musical
Photograph: Courtesy Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Back to the Future: The Musical

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Broadway travels back in time to the 1950s, by way of the 1980s, in a musical adaptation of the hit 1985 movie that offers comedic science fiction with an Oedipal twist. Bob Gale adapts his screenplay (cowritten with Robert Zemeckis) around key songs from the movie, such as "The Power of Love," as well as new ones by original composer Alan Silvestri and Jagged Little Pill songsmith Glen Ballard. John Rando (Urinetown) directs the production, and two actors from the show's 2020 U.K. premiere reprise their roles: Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Hugh Coles as George McFly. Casting for the Michael J. Fox role of Marty McFly has not yet been announced.

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!