Maybe you've done LARP (Live Action Role Play) or maybe you've played Dungeons and Dragons and you now want to try your hand at a real sword. Gotham Swords or Gotham European Martial Arts Collective (GEMAC for short) is here for that.
They offer classes at Ripley-Grier Studios near Times Square. GEMAC teaches Longsword: Fundamentals, Greatsword (outdoors), Sidesword and Cape (this sounds incredible), Sword Fitness, German Historical Fencing: Skills and Applications and more. You can book a class at Gotham Swords here. Beginner and All Level classes do not require special gear to participate, just wear comfortable athletic clothing and gym shoes.
But just know it's harder than it looks!