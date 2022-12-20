For anyone wanting to unleash their inner Picasso, New York City offers any number of painting classes where you can master some of the same techniques used by art history’s most famous artists or just kick back, chill out and sip your favorite chardonnay as you swirl your brush around the canvas. We can’t guarantee that your work will find its way into the collection of one of NYC’s art museums, but we can say that you’re probably going to have a good time and maybe even learn something. If nothing else, discovering the ins and outs of the medium may give you a finer appreciation for the masterpieces you’ll see on your next tip to The Metropolitan Museum, MoMA or the Guggenheim. And lest you’re wondering where to find the class best suited to your particular talents or aspirations, well, wonder no more: Just check out our guide to the best painting classes in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best classes in NYC