Photograph: Sun Kim

The best art classes in NYC

Here are the top NYC art classes for every student looking to sharpen their artistic skills, from beginner to advanced

Written by
Howard Halle
&
Collier Sutter
Contributor
Camila Karalyte
There are very few cities with the amount of incredible art that NYC has to offer. New York has the single largest concentration of galleries anywhere for one thing, and for another, has some of the finest museums in the world. And it's no surprise that being surrounded by such artistic wonders will spark a few creatives among you. 

We say, go for it and channel your inner artiste. Why spend all of your time just looking at works of art, or taking selfies with them, when you can discover your inner Picasso or Van Gogh? We have just the list you need to find the best art classes in NYC for every taste and technique, from painting and sculpture to ceramics and silk-screen printing.

Best art classes in NYC

Painting Lounge

1. Painting Lounge

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Flatiron

If a name like Painting Lounge sounds to you like a place that is totally chill, well you’re absolutely right! Painting Lounge encourages BYOB, as long as it’s not hard liquor (they even provide cups, corkscrews and a fridge to keep your brewskis cold). The classes consists of professional artists taking you through a step-by-step process of replicating a featured painting every night. It could a Picasso or a Van Gogh, but there’s no right or wrong way to paint, just a relaxed, hassle-free environment to get in touch with your artistic side. Think of it as the visual-art equivalent of karaoke.

92nd Street Y
Photograph: Courtesy 92Y

2. 92nd Street Y

  • Things to do
  • Cultural centers
  • Upper East Side
  • price 2 of 4

New York’s best-known community center is famous for its lectures, concerts and talks, but art classes are also part of the program, and include everything from art appreciation to watercolor. There are also beginner classes, so even if you're a complete novice, you can learn from the ground up. 

New York School of the Arts
Courtesy: coursehorse

3. New York School of the Arts

The New York School of the Arts focuses on the transformation of the contemporary art world. The school looks at studies of fine arts, music, architecture, and design, so you'll definitely find something creative for you to try out. They offer classes on almost any medium, from printmaking techniques to creating portraits to an intro to Adobe Photoshop, so why not try your hand at something new? You may uncover a hidden talent.

The Decorus Atelier of Figurative Art
Courtesy: coursehorse

4. The Decorus Atelier of Figurative Art

Decorus Atelier of Figurative Art offers students classes, providing a foundation for classic methods in drawing, painting and even sculpture, if it takes your fancy. You can participate in classes like Intro to Anatomy, learning about the architecture of the human body and how to capture a figure in drawing, or classes like Accelerated Portraiture Drawing, where students are taught how to master a portrait and all the techniques needed for it. Classes are small to offer an intimate, hands-on experience. 

 

OSTUDIO
Courtesy O Studio

5. OSTUDIO

  • Art
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant

Whether you’re a ceramics buff or just need a hands-on outlet, stop by this Bushwick community spot known for its pottery lessons. For starters, you’ll get mighty familiar with using a slab machine to roll out clay and learn basic shaping methods. While in the space, look out for the on-site meditation room, the lower level for carpentry and millwork, and the café that hosts pop-up dinners, gallery exhibitions and other events.

School of Visual Arts

6. School of Visual Arts

  • Art
  • Arts centers
  • Kips Bay

One of the top professional art schools in the country, SVA, as it’s also known, offers dozens of continuing education courses in every imaginable subject related to contemporary art. And not just how-to classes in painting, etc: There’s also classes in art history, critical studies, video and even making art using genetic engineering!

Read more
Secret Riso Club
Courtesy Marianna Fierro for Secret Riso Club

7. Secret Riso Club

  • Art
  • Ridgewood

In recent years, there’s been a huge resurgence of interest in 1980s-style risograph printing, a speedy way to screenprint layers of paint-like ink in order to create vibrant designs for posters, comics and illustrations. In 2011, designer Gonzalo Guerrero opened a riso studio in his apartment to share the undersung craft. “Riso really allows you to dissociate and focus in,” says Guerrero. “Every person comes into the studio for a different reason, but everyone gains a sense of inspiration after working on a project from beginning to end. Maybe it even helps them feel less stuck in other parts of their lives.” To get your feet wet, opt for the three-hour intro workshop, which provides a personal one-on-one session with Guerrero. After that, you’ll be ready to book studio time to hash out your own designs. The best part? The space is a sanctuary from NYC crowds—no more than five people are allowed in at any one time.

Dirty Hands
Courtesy of Dirty Hands

8. Dirty Hands

  • Things to do
  • Lower East Side

If you're looking for a no-bullshit painting class to take, Lower East Side art studio Dirty Hands offers the real deal: Pro artists teach the workshops, the materials are high-quality, and cool, contemporary techniques are emphasized. As its site states: “All levels are welcome, and the only thing you’re not going to do is paint a fucking sunset.” Be sure to try the Tape Shit course, in which you’ll learn to make perfect straight lines using tape and matte medium gel, just like bona fide art-school students. Then, you can proudly hang your final product on the wall.

The Art Students League of New York
Photograph: Courtesy of the Art Students League of New York

9. The Art Students League of New York

  • Art
  • Midtown West

One of the most venerable institutions of its type, The Art Students League of New York has been around since 1875. Some of the notable artists who have passed through there include Jackson Pollock, Norman Rockwell and Georgia O'Keeffe, and you can, too! Classes in painting, sculpture and drawing teach fundamentals from sketching live models to the finer points of color theory.

Read more
A/D/O
Courtesy A/D/O by MINI

10. A/D/O

  • Things to do
  • Greenpoint

Greenpoint seems to attract arty folks, and this design haven completes the vibe with cool creative classes where you can work with your hands. Try our their constantly-changing workshops that pop up every month like screen printing, riso printing and ceramics.

BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center
Photograph: Courtesy Samantha Nichols

12. BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center

  • Art
  • Arts centers
  • Long Island City
  • price 3 of 4

It’s hard to think of making pottery without recalling that orgasmic scene between Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Ghost. But let’s face it there is something sensual about molding wet clay as it spins around on a wheel, so if pottery is an itch you’ve got to scratch, you can’t do better than this Long Island City ceramic studio. Learn the basics of throwing, glazing and firing a pot in BrickHouse’s stress-free atmosphere, which welcomes everyone regardless of skill level.

The Art Studio NY

13. The Art Studio NY

  • Art
  • Upper West Side

If you’re intimidated by the thought of taking art classes—even beginners art classes—in a professional art-school setting, The Art Studio NY is for you. With names like “Fear-Free Drawing 101” and “Dare To Oil Paint” the courses at The Art Studio NY live up to the credo of treating all students with “warmth and care” by offering classes open to everyone from “2 to 102.”

Read more
EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop

14. EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop

  • Art
  • Contemporary art

Robert Blackburn (1920–2003) was a legend in the world of fine-art lithography and intaglio, and the co-operative printmaking workspace he founded in 1948 continues his legacy of providing the knowledge and equipment for tackling the intricacies of traditional printmaking techniques (stone lithography, etching and engraving), even if you’re a beginner.

Ashcan Studio Of Art
Photograph: Sun Kim

15. Ashcan Studio Of Art

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Murray Hill

Thinking of going to art school or applying for an MFA program? Or maybe you’re looking to polish your art portfolio? Ashcan Studio of Art may be for you. Admittedly not a place for Sunday painters, the school offers intensive courses in all mediums that are designed to improve your skills and otherwise up your art game. The program is especially suited for aspiring art students. Classes are offered year-round, not only in Manhattan but also at locations in Flushing, Little Neck and Syosset.

Read more

Looking for more art in NYC?

