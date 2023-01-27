There are very few cities with the amount of incredible art that NYC has to offer. New York has the single largest concentration of galleries anywhere for one thing, and for another, has some of the finest museums in the world. And it's no surprise that being surrounded by such artistic wonders will spark a few creatives among you.

We say, go for it and channel your inner artiste. Why spend all of your time just looking at works of art, or taking selfies with them, when you can discover your inner Picasso or Van Gogh? We have just the list you need to find the best art classes in NYC for every taste and technique, from painting and sculpture to ceramics and silk-screen printing.

RECOMMENDED: Find more classes in NYC