1 hr 30 mins by car

If your valentine is a history buff, flock to the town of Bethlehem in Lehigh Valley. It’s home to one of the oldest colleges in America, Moravian on the town’s Northside, Lehigh University which looks something like Hogwarts on the Southside, and SteelStacks, a cultural campus amidst the former Bethlehem Steel plant. In your downtime, you can stroll up and down Main Street for shopping and cafes.

Stay here: The Sayre Mansion

While there are chock-full-of-cozy hotels within Bethlehem, the gothic revival-style of the Sayre Mansion will really set the mood. At the majestic bed and breakfast you can stay in one of the 19 guest rooms or restored Carriage House suites. There's also a fabulous Conservatory room with a 180-degree bird’s-eye view of Bethlehem, spanning the full depth of the house. What more could you ask for when planning a romantic stay than waking up to morning light and tree-lined views? Guest rooms begin at $129 a night.

Do this: The Bookstore Speakeasy

Enter through a nondescript door on the South Side of Bethlehem and you'll be transported into a romantic Prohibition-era speakeasy. You and your special someone can enjoy live jazz music going on every Thursday through Saturday night and snack on small plates, and pick from 50-plus specialty cocktails. The space fills up quick, so be sure to make a reservation in advance for a table.