1. Tarrytown, NY
1hr by car; 35 mins by Metro-North
For a budget-friendly lets get away for a night vacation, Tarrytown, an easy train ride on Metro-North, is where to head. With a quaint main street packed with antique stores and coffee shops to breaks, it's a laidback respite from the big city.
Stay here: Tarrytown House Estate
Splurge on a Georgian-style suite in the 19th-century King Mansion of this sprawling 26-acre estate, or grab one of the hotel's other more affordable modern guestrooms overlooking the Hudson River. Rates start as low as $119/night.
Do this: Tarrytown Music Hall
Pick from a melange of acts at the oldest operating theater in Westchester County, built in 1885 and beautifully restored in 2015. Check the events calendar and you’re bound to find something to love—whether you're on the lookout for music, comedy shows, or other live performances, this is a local gem with broad appeal.