New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Montauk
Photograph: Courtesy NYS DED/Darren McGee

The best affordable romantic getaways near NYC

Make your sweetheart swoon without breaking the bank when you book these affordable romantic getaways that are an easy trip from NYC

Written by
Hannah Streck
,
Keith Flanagan
&
Collier Sutter
Advertising

We get it: you want to spoil your sweetheart. But those big and romantic gestures for Valentine’s Day, important anniversary dates, and special occasions can cost a pretty penny. When you want to save some money but still impress the person that puts up with you, our cheap romantic getaways will make them swoon. Shake things up with a trip upstate to an antique shop, tour nearby wineries, or spend an afternoon at a luxurious castle without breaking the bank. These affordable romantic getaways prove that you don't need to drop all your dough to make your special someone feel extra special

RECOMMENDED: Find more weekend getaways from NYC

Cheapest romantic getaways near NYC

Tarrytown, NY
Shutterstock

1. Tarrytown, NY

1hr by car; 35 mins by Metro-North 

For a budget-friendly lets get away for a night vacation, Tarrytown, an easy train ride on Metro-North, is where to head. With a quaint main street packed with antique stores and coffee shops to breaks, it's a laidback respite from the big city. 

Stay here: Tarrytown House Estate 

Splurge on a Georgian-style suite in the 19th-century King Mansion of this sprawling 26-acre estate, or grab one of the hotel's other more affordable modern guestrooms overlooking the Hudson River. Rates start as low as $119/night.

Do this: Tarrytown Music Hall

Pick from a melange of acts at the oldest operating theater in Westchester County, built in 1885 and beautifully restored in 2015. Check the events calendar and you’re bound to find something to love—whether you're on the lookout for music, comedy shows, or other live performances, this is a local gem with broad appeal.

2. Newport, RI

4 hrs 30 mins by car

Sure, the abundance of yachts and Gilded Age mansions make Newport seem a little out of reach. But new and affordable accommodations have arrived to keep it real, and some of the town’s most iconic sights—like the coastal views from its iconic Cliff Walk stroll—are totally free. So go ahead and take your sweetie to this City by the Sea

Stay here: The Wayfinder Hotel

You’re bound to win a few points with bae at this stylish new hotel. Dreamed up by a creative group of locals (chefs, bartenders, artists, and more), the coastal-inspired boutique brings a refreshing cool factor to the New England town. Plus, the hotel has a knack for exciting on-site programming (think live music and art popups), which means you’ll barely need to plan a thing. Rooms start at $200 a night.

Eat here: Anthony’s Seafood Market & Restaurant

Sure, you can take your sweetheart out for a fancy lobster dinner. But why not keep it casual? For way less, a New England lobster roll is sure to make anyone swoon. At this local favorite, a no-frills lobster roll won’t break the bank even though it packs close to a half-pound of lobster—and even comes with fries for a cool $22.

Advertising
Bethlehem, PA
Shutterstock

3. Bethlehem, PA

1 hr 30 mins by car 

If your valentine is a history buff, flock to the town of Bethlehem in Lehigh Valley. It’s home to one of the oldest colleges in America, Moravian on the town’s Northside, Lehigh University which looks something like Hogwarts on the Southside, and SteelStacks, a cultural campus amidst the former Bethlehem Steel plant. In your downtime, you can stroll up and down Main Street for shopping and cafes.

Stay here: The Sayre Mansion

While there are chock-full-of-cozy hotels within Bethlehem, the gothic revival-style of the Sayre Mansion will really set the mood. At the majestic bed and breakfast you can stay in one of the 19 guest rooms or restored Carriage House suites. There's also a fabulous Conservatory room with a 180-degree bird’s-eye view of Bethlehem, spanning the full depth of the house. What more could you ask for when planning a romantic stay than waking up to morning light and tree-lined views? Guest rooms begin at $129 a night.

Do this: The Bookstore Speakeasy

Enter through a nondescript door on the South Side of Bethlehem and you'll be transported into a romantic Prohibition-era speakeasy. You and your special someone can enjoy live jazz music going on every Thursday through Saturday night and snack on small plates, and pick from 50-plus specialty cocktails. The space fills up quick, so be sure to make a reservation in advance for a table.

Woodstock, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Woodstock, NY

2 ½ hours by car

We know what comes to mind when you hear Woodstock: You automatically think of the peace and love music festival that took place at Bethel, NY dairy farm during the summer of 1969. Honor all those nostalgic feelings of the past by spending a romantic night in the originally-intended location of the famous concert. This artistic community is home to the famous Woodstock Film festival, farmer’s markets and wonderful mountain terrains for hiking.

Stay here: Hotel Dylan

A true bohemian experience, Hotel Dylan offers its guests a musical Woodstock experience in the Hudson Valley. Staying on theme, you’ll find record players and curated selections of vinyl records right in your guest room, plus books and board games available for rent while you’re chilling—or warming up—out by the property’s two fire pits. Rooms run about $269 a night.

Do this: Sunfrost Farm

Hitting an outdoor farmers market with your partner is the ultimate weekend goal, so make sure to check out this locally owned and fully organic hot spot. Open all year round, this is the perfect spot to get outdoors (even if it's chilly) and eat hyper-local grub.

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Sag Harbor, NY
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Hank Word

5. Sag Harbor, NY

3 hrs via the Hampton Jitney

Here’s another on-budget hideout for New Yorkers who wish they could have their own compound within the Hamptons: Sag Harbor ranks among the top romantic towns in the U.S., so it should definitely be on your list for a romantic getaway! To keep things affordable, why not share the love? Find another couple to travel with and split the costs of accommodations—the more, the merrier. 

Stay here: Designer Sag Harbor Home

For a thrifty getaway, kick it with a few other couples and book this awesome Sag Harbor home with five bedrooms (it can sleep up to 14 if you’re cramming). The full house (which comes with a heated pool and outdoor fire pit) is great for cooking savory meals to enjoy outside in the summer or fall breeze, while inside the rooms are seriously sumptuous with Brooklinen sheets and Le Labo bath products. Book at the right time and your stay can be less than $400/night per couple.

Eat here: Dockside Bar & Grill

If you are staying in Sag Harbor, a delicious lobster roll must be on your food bucket list. Seriously, these lobsters are so fresh, they were probably eating their breakfast when plucked from the ocean. $11–$38.

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Hank Word

Read more
Book Now
Montauk, LI
Photograph: Courtesy NYS DED/Darren McGee

6. Montauk, LI

3 hrs 30 min by Jitney

Going with the theme as the anti-Hamptons, Montauk is a non-stop shop of adventure for thrill seeking lovebirds. From a casual sunset stroll on the beach to getting your feet wet as you try surfing for the first time, Montauk will bring the two of you close together.

Stay here: Daunts Albatross Motel

This shabby chic family-run motel is just steps away from the beach. With it’s very own wellness studio and yoga instructor on the property, stretch it out with your lover before taking on paddle boarding, horseback riding or hiking. Rooms run as low at $59 during the off season.

Do this: Camp Hero State Park

Did you and your beau Netflix-binge Stranger Things together? Well, take it one step further and go hiking in the park which inspired it all. A government project at Camp Hero State Park sparked the most popular series of the summer, but it’s also home to the oldest lighthouse in New York State—Montauk Lighthouse. (It was erected in 1796 under orders from George Washington himself.) The best part of this excursion? It’s completely free to visit. 

Read more
Book Now
Advertising

7. Narrowsburg, NY

2 hrs 20 mins by car

Take your cutie to Narrowsburg, an undeniably adorable hamlet that sits along the Delaware River in the Catskills. It’s all but one main street with a handful of shops (think antiques, books, and art galleries) but the town’s perfect perch over the scenic river brings all the romance and more.

Stay here: Hotel Darby

No, this isn’t a bait and switch: on paper, this hotel is in Pennsylvania just over state lines. But it’s the shortest walk across the river to the tiny town of Narrowsburg, which means the brand-new boutique is worth every step. The interiors are a dream for Midcentury modern fanatics, while outside you’ll find a hammock grove, firepits, lawn games, and even private trails for strolling (or snowshoeing). Rooms start at $199 a night and come with complimentary coffee and breakfast pastry, too.

Eat here: Laundrette

This darling restaurant overlooks the Delaware River and, now under new ownership, completed a light renovation that thankfully didn’t scrap the OG’s crowd-pleasing staples—namely, its signature sourdough pizzas.

Finger Lakes Wine Country, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Fox Run Vineyards

8. Finger Lakes Wine Country, NY

4 hrs by car

Wine of any kind is a staple when you are planning a romantic evening with your sweetheart. So take advantage of this fact by spending a weekend in Finger Lakes Wine Country. With 100 historical and critically acclaimed wineries in the area, it’s every vino lover's dream.

Stay here: Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel

This waterfront hotel offers a pretty decent romance package all year round. For around $184 per night, it includes deluxe accommodations, a bottle of Finger Lakes wine, chocolate covered strawberries and a half dozen roses during your stay. Excuse us while we go book our own stay.

Do this: Fox Run Vineyard Wine Tour

Saving can be sexy, so check out the year-round winery tour at Fox Run Vineyards. Tours are $10 per person, and after your tour, head to the tasting room and partake in their world-class wine tastings ($10 for a flight of five wines). Fancy a scenic snack? Their daily café, open from April to December, overlooks Seneca Lake and the estate’s vineyards.

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Deerfield, MA
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Deerfield, MA

5 hrs 22 mins by train

This is rural haven two-hours outside of Boston. Once the heart of colonial America, this small town will surely steal yours.

Stay here: Deerfield Inn

Serving guests since the 1880’s, this cozy inn has kept its roots. In the original build (with updates), get cozy with your lover in this peaceful haven. Your stay includes afternoon tea, their signature treat. Typical room rates start at $170.

Do this: Mount Toby Trail

Try your hand at snowshoeing! Tiby Trail is considered one of the best hikes in the state. Pack on the furs and strap on those fashionable snowshoes. Take your boo by the hand and lead them out into a wintery wonderland. Rentals are usually no more than $30/day.

Read more
Book Now
Burlington, VT
Shutterstock

10. Burlington, VT

6 hrs 4 min by car

Grab your ski buddy and hit the slopes in the funky and happening town of Burlington, VT. If skiing isn’t really your vibe, there’s loads to do like tasting innovative craft beers from cult-followed local breweries (Zero Gravity Craft BreweryFoam Brewers and Switchback Brewing Co.), exploring the booming music scene, and eating local cheese and farm-to-fork meals.

Stay here: Willard Street Inn

This Bed and Breakfast, side a gorgeous country mansion, is exactly the romantic spot you'd hope to come back to at the end of your day of extravaganza. You'll stay in one of the 14 guests room each with private baths and get a free spread of breakfast. Rates start as low as $215/night.

Do this: Higher Ground Ballroom

Burlington is home to a booming live music scene as many musicians stop through to play gigs on their way from Montreal to big east coast cities. You can find a constant stream of great local talent and heavy-hitters that have played  at this particular rock club, like Sylvan Esso, My Morning Jacket, Jeff Tweedy, Grace Potter, Richard Thompson, Big Thief, and The Avett BrothersBefore a show, grab a bite at Honey Road, with a menu entirely of mezze, dips, and hearty breads.

Read more
Book Now

Need a date idea in NYC?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.