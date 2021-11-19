New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Long Beach Turkey Trot
Photograph: Courtesy Kerry Ann Troy

Ease your pre-Thanksgiving jitters at a turkey trot near NYC

Forget running to “earn your dinner rolls”—use a turkey trot near NYC to release any pent up anxiety about spending the holiday with actual people!

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Jennifer Picht
&
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Turkey trots are a beloved holiday tradition for runners, fast walkers and those looking to skip out on setting the Thanksgiving table. This year, in the wake of lockdown, they may serve a different purpose—helping you release any anxious energy surrounding spending the holiday with someone other than your roommate! Whether you’ve developed some social anxiety or are still easing your way back into larger-than-your-pod gatherings, a runner’s high may be just the thing you need to escape the stressful, holiday jitters. Fortunately, turkey trots are much shorter than the NYC Marathon, so you should have enough energy to partake in some of the best things to do in NYC on Thanksgiving weekend afterward. But, hey, if the mental benefits from running aren't enough to sign up for a race, focus on the tasty pies in NYC you could potentially win. Mmm, pie.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Thanksgiving in NYC

Best turkey trots near NYC

New York City Turkey Trot
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Gigi_NYC

New York City Turkey Trot

  • Things to do

In the spirit of giving, run for a cause at this 5K or 15K the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Queens. The race, located at Flushing Meadows, is collecting donations for Rolling Thunder Special Needs Program and promises spiffy, Turkey-emblem medals for the winners. Best of all? There’s Doughnut Plant donuts at the finish line. A kids’ dash is also available for young trotters, and walking adults can push strollers. More info: https://tristateruns.com/nycturkeytrot#prereg

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Prospect Park Track Club Turkey Trot

Prospect Park Track Club Turkey Trot

  • Things to do

Preemptively burn off a few calories before your Thanksgiving feast by running through the verdant foliage of Prospect Park. If you can race to be the top of the pack at this 5K, you could win snazzy prizes like a Hyperice massager, a $50 gift card to REI Co-op, or a pie from Union Market. More info: https://pptc.org/turkey

Read more
Buy ticket

Long Beach Turkey Trot

  • Things to do

Head east on November 21 for this annual turkey trot, which includes a one-mile children’s race and a 10K for adults. All finishers will get trophies, and in recent years, the top winner is awarded a turkey. Priorities! This year, the trot has partnered with RaceJoy, an interactive app that lets your friends and family track your mileage and send you cheers along the way. More info: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/LongBeach/LBTurkeyTrot

Read more
Buy ticket

In need of a running playlist?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.