Turkey trots are a beloved holiday tradition for runners, fast walkers and those looking to skip out on setting the Thanksgiving table. This year, in the wake of lockdown, they may serve a different purpose—helping you release any anxious energy surrounding spending the holiday with someone other than your roommate! Whether you’ve developed some social anxiety or are still easing your way back into larger-than-your-pod gatherings, a runner’s high may be just the thing you need to escape the stressful, holiday jitters. Fortunately, turkey trots are much shorter than the NYC Marathon, so you should have enough energy to partake in some of the best things to do in NYC on Thanksgiving weekend afterward. But, hey, if the mental benefits from running aren't enough to sign up for a race, focus on the tasty pies in NYC you could potentially win. Mmm, pie.

