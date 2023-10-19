New York
Timeout

Rhodora
Photograph: Liz Clayman

The best restaurants in Fort Greene

Everywhere to eat and drink in one of the “coolest” neighborhoods in the world.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
New Yorkers are in more luck than usual lately, with Brooklyn’s own Fort Greene being named one the coolest neighborhoods in the world. It’s beloved for its wonderful cultural institutions like the Brooklyn Academy of Music, its titular park and rich history, lovely, leafy Fort Greene has its fair share of fantastic restaurants, too.

Here is everywhere to eat and drink in the certified cool locale. 

RECOMMENDED: Fort Greene, Brooklyn: The ultimate guide to Fort Greene

The best restaurants in Fort Greene

Roman’s
Photograph: Allison Michael Orenstein

Roman’s

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Clinton Hill
  • price 2 of 4

What looks like an unassuming storefront from outside on Dekalb Avenue has actually assumed the top spot on Fort Greene’s dining scene since opening in 2009. The Italian-influenced restaurant is an ideal any occasion destination, as hospitable for drinks at the bar as it is on date night. It’s also open for lunch to transform your ho-hum work-from-home to work-from-Rom[an’s]. 

Miss Ada

Miss Ada

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Fort Greene
  • price 3 of 4

This Mediterranean restaurant burst onto the scene in 2017 with “a twist” on some familiar favorites. The neighborhood staple presently serves babaganoush with ginger aioli and za-atar, hummus varieties, sautéed chicken liver short rib and chicken shawarma. 

Walter's

Walter's

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Fort Greene
  • price 2 of 4

Sun-splashed through big picture windows up front, Walter’s is the kind of casual-cool place frequented by the attractive cast in a pretty good movie you saw on a plane once. It’s light, bright, lovely and approachable with menu items like duck rillettes, kale Caesars, moules frites and chicken two ways, plus a sexy secret in the back . . .

Karasu
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Karasu

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Fort Greene
  • price 2 of 4

. . . at Karasu! Pass through the cheery restaurant and slip into the sleek, speakeasy-style space beyond to enter Karasu. The stylish Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar has Fort Greene’s finest drinks plus its own menu with bites like tuna tataki, karaage, tonkatsu and a ribeye for two. 

Colonia Verde
Photograph: Will Englemann

Colonia Verde

  • Restaurants
  • Latin American
  • Fort Greene

Rusticly-chic inside, verdant Colonia Verde has a treehouse feel out in its garden where Fort Green flora grows. Its Latin American menus include pão de queijo, a quartet of tacos, local steelhead trout and a cast iron-blackened pork chop. 

Dino

Dino

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Fort Greene
  • price 2 of 4

Dino’s a Northern Italian charmer with an elegantly simple interior and peaceful back garden. Stop by for crostini and cocktails, or linger longer over pork Milanese, chicken Parm, skirt steak and plenty of pasta with wine by the glass or bottle. 

Rhodora
Photograph: Liz Clayman

Rhodora

  • Restaurants
  • Fort Greene

Though tins of fish pop all over town today, the trend was fledgling with Rhodora first opened in 2019 and people were still asking why they were ordering supermarket sardines for a few times the price. Now that it’s the norm, the cozy wine bar, which also aspires to be waste-free, serves not only sprats on toast, but also snacks like marinated olives, mixed nuts, cheese and charcuterie. 

