Everywhere to eat and drink in one of the “coolest” neighborhoods in the world.

New Yorkers are in more luck than usual lately, with Brooklyn’s own Fort Greene being named one the coolest neighborhoods in the world. It’s beloved for its wonderful cultural institutions like the Brooklyn Academy of Music, its titular park and rich history, lovely, leafy Fort Greene has its fair share of fantastic restaurants, too.

Here is everywhere to eat and drink in the certified cool locale.

