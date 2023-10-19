What looks like an unassuming storefront from outside on Dekalb Avenue has actually assumed the top spot on Fort Greene’s dining scene since opening in 2009. The Italian-influenced restaurant is an ideal any occasion destination, as hospitable for drinks at the bar as it is on date night. It’s also open for lunch to transform your ho-hum work-from-home to work-from-Rom[an’s].
New Yorkers are in more luck than usual lately, with Brooklyn’s own Fort Greene being named one the coolest neighborhoods in the world. It’s beloved for its wonderful cultural institutions like the Brooklyn Academy of Music, its titular park and rich history, lovely, leafy Fort Greene has its fair share of fantastic restaurants, too.
Here is everywhere to eat and drink in the certified cool locale.
RECOMMENDED: Fort Greene, Brooklyn: The ultimate guide to Fort Greene