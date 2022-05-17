NYC's best drag brunches

Waking up on the last day of the weekend can be a drag, and that’s why we have drag brunch! The city-wide phenomenon of turning your mid-morning meal into an often-interactive show is probably the best way to cap off the weekend, and leave you smiling (or twerking) through the Sunday Scaries.

New York is full of pop-up and special appearance drag brunches, but here are some weekly reservations that you can rely on for delicious food, boozy drinks and a really good show. Remember to bring plenty of cash ($1 suffice, but $5s and $20 are better) to tip your queens—they’re working hard!

RECOMMENDED: The 40 best brunch spots in NYC right now