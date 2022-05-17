NYC's best drag brunches

Drag brunch is an all-weekend affair at this sceney spot under The High Line. On Saturdays, Snatched Weekend Brunch goes off with Nicky Ottav & Co. dancing through the Meatpacking brasserie. On Sundays, Essa Noche & Co. host their Body Beautiful Brunch. Guests can book via Resy and munch through American brunch classics like The Standard Burger and the Million Dollar Chicken, plus cocktails, of course.
Waking up on the last day of the weekend can be a drag, and that’s why we have drag brunch! The city-wide phenomenon of turning your mid-morning meal into an often-interactive show is probably the best way to cap off the weekend, and leave you smiling (or twerking) through the Sunday Scaries.
New York is full of pop-up and special appearance drag brunches, but here are some weekly reservations that you can rely on for delicious food, boozy drinks and a really good show. Remember to bring plenty of cash ($1 suffice, but $5s and $20 are better) to tip your queens—they’re working hard!
