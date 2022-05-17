New York
Drag Brunch
Lucky Cheng's

NYC's best drag brunches

Queens always make the weekend better.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Waking up on the last day of the weekend can be a drag, and that’s why we have drag brunch! The city-wide phenomenon of turning your mid-morning meal into an often-interactive show is probably the best way to cap off the weekend, and leave you smiling (or twerking) through the Sunday Scaries.

New York is full of pop-up and special appearance drag brunches, but here are some weekly reservations that you can rely on for delicious food, boozy drinks and a really good show. Remember to bring plenty of cash ($1 suffice, but $5s and $20 are better) to tip your queens—they’re working hard!

The Standard Grill
Photograph: courtesy of The Standard Grill

The Standard Grill

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 3 of 4

Drag brunch is an all-weekend affair at this sceney spot under The High Line. On Saturdays, Snatched Weekend Brunch goes off with Nicky Ottav & Co. dancing through the Meatpacking brasserie. On Sundays, Essa Noche  & Co. host their Body Beautiful Brunch. Guests can book via Resy and munch through American brunch classics like The Standard Burger and the Million Dollar Chicken, plus cocktails, of course. 

Lips

Lips

  • Things to do
  • West Village

LIPS’ Broadway Brunch is a must for the diva obsessed. The all-you-can-drink affair is known as one of the city’s longest-running drag brunches—25 years and counting—and combines the magic of show tunes with brunch food. $39 gets you a Broadway-themed entree (Like a “Mamma Mia” mozzarella omelet” and endless cocktails, to help you enjoy the Vegas-style revue just a bit more. Singalongs are often encouraged and brunch tends to book up weeks in advance. 

Lucky Cheng's
Lucky Cheng's

Lucky Cheng's

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Hell's Kitchen

Another OG in the New York drag and dine scene, Lucky Cheng’s iconic palace of divas offers a bottomless brunch all weekend. On Saturdays at 2pm, “The Shady Bunch” puts on a weekend cartoon-inspired show that’s definitely NSFW, and on Sundays, a “Crazy Boozy Brunch” runs at noon and 3pm. General admission starts at $15 while endless mimosas and a brunch entree start at $45.

Stella 34 Trattoria
Photograph: @stella34macys

Stella 34 Trattoria

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

A family-friendly brunch at Macy’s Herald Square – yes, the winter home of Santa Claus, Stella 34’s drag brunches are known for their elaborate themes, from Encanto to Cher to Mamma Mia, Madonna, Dolly Parton and more. You can take the kids every week to see a different show and taste your way through the Italian menu because nothing goes better with a drag show than baked ziti.

The Spot
Photograph: @thespotbarnyc

The Spot

  • Bars
  • Midtown East

Every Saturday at 12:15pm and 2:30pm and Sundays at 12:30pm and 2:30pm, this 21+ drag brunch delivers a generous side of shade with your eggs. Benedicts, omelets and a sunny side up topped burger are all on the menu and a live DJ helps you dance up an appetite. Reservations via OpenTable.



Fresco's Cantina
Photograph: @frescoscantina

Fresco's Cantina

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Astoria

Every Sunday, this Mexican restaurant hosts a lively drag brunch, known as the only weekly drag queen brunch in Queens! Double down on the queendom with plenty of guac, tacos and even mocktails if you’re not feeling the day drinking this early. $35 gets you a carafe of sangria or mimosas, an entree plus the show.

SONA
Photograph: Dillon Burke

SONA

Head to SONA on Saturdays and Sundays, 11am- 2:30pm, to be delighted by Paige Monroe (and a new guest star every weekend), who hosts a fun, music-filled drag brunch with delicious Indian-brunch cuisine, including bacon or sausage egg and cheese maska bun ($18) and coconut waffles with Cardamom Jaggery Butter, Caramelized Bananas ($22).

