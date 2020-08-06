Six secrets of Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Put your knowledge of Prospect Heights to the test, and see if you know these neighborhood secrets

You can live in New York for years and still not know everything about its vibrant neighborhoods. Sure, we know the best New York attractions, the best parks and our favorite restaurants, but the city is still full of surprises. That's why we love it.

Prospect Heights is an old Brooklyn neighborhood with a booming bar scene, charming eateries and cutesy shops with one of the best NYC parks, one of the best NYC museums, and one of the best botanic gardens. It has everything and then some.

Below, we're spilling six Prospect Heights secrets so you can examine some lesser-known aspects of this historic and thriving Brooklyn enclave.

